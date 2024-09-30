Rwandan National choked to death by meat in Kisoro 

By moses agaba

A 59-year-old Rwandan national Elias Nterivamunda, alias Kanovera, on Sunday choked on a piece of meat.

Nterivamunda, a regular drinker, earning him the nickname “Akanovera” due to his habit of drinking daily without eating was a resident of Kamonyi village, Northern Ward, Kisoro Municipality. He passed away on Sunday after a piece of meat became lodged in his throat.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident. He explained that Nterivamunda had visited the bar of Muhawenimana Beatrice, accompanied by his daughter, Nzasabimana Darafin, who had traveled from Rwanda to collect school fees.

While at the bar, they ordered a local drink, followed by meat and matooke from the restaurant of Bakundakabo, which they shared.

Maate, says that as they were eating, Nterivamunda choked on a piece of meat. Despite efforts from neighbors who were alerted, he died before help could be provided.

The incident occurred around 12pm in Kamonyi village. He said that Police were notified, and the scene was visited and documented, statements were taken from relevant witnesses, and the body was transported to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

Nzasabimana Delephina, the daughter who had traveled to Kisoro to meet her father to request school fees, as he had not visited them in Rwanda for some time. Upon arriving, she searched for him and eventually found him. She took him to a bar where he bought her meat from one Hamis Bakunda.

Unfortunately, after her father consumed the meal, the meat became lodged in his esophagus, causing him to lose consciousness and die on the spot.

Hamis Bakunda, the owner of the restaurant who served the meat, stated that he served the food while they were seated in the bar owned by a woman named Beatrice. After eating the meal, Ntirivamunda’s condition worsened, and Bakunda was called to assist. When he arrived, he found the man unconscious.

Maniragaba Benon, The Local Council I chairperson, stated that he was called to the scene but arrived to find a dead body as He could not identify the deceased, as he was not registered in the village books.

Benon criticized local landlords for failing to register their tenants, which, he noted, is creating challenges in the community.

About Post Author