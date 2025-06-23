Rwanda’s Gospel Sensation Gogo to Rock K’la in Mega Concert Ahead of Kitara-Kabulengwa Church Fundraiser

Kampala, Uganda – Get ready for an unforgettable night of worship and music as Rwanda’s renowned gospel singer Gogo takes the stage in Kampala. Gogo, known for her powerful voice and hit song “Every day I need blood of Jesus,” will be performing alongside top Ugandan gospel artists in a mega concert organized by Kitara-Kabulengwa Fellowship Church of Uganda in Nansana, Kampala.

The concert, scheduled for July 20, 2025, at Imperial Royale Hotel-Kampala, is part of a fundraising drive to construct a 500-seater church facility for the growing congregation.

The church aims to raise UGX 500 million to build a spacious church that can accommodate its increasing membership.

According to Mr.Gordon Mugyenyi, Chairman of the organizing committee, the purpose of the concert is to bring together children of God under one roof to celebrate His love and mercy while raising funds to build the house of the Lord.

Gospel sensation Gogo, who has already confirmed attendance, according to the organisers, will be joined by an impressive lineup of Ugandan gospel artists, including: Joseph Ngoma, a legendary Ugandan gospel singer, Fr. Anthony Musaala, a talented gospel artist and priest, Gabbie Ntaate, a popular Ugandan gospel singer, Peace Mbabazi Kyamukongwire , Anne Muliisa, gifted and renowned gospel singers from Western Uganda among others.

MC Kachaina will be the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Moreso, the concert, according to the organisers, will be presided over by Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, The Rt Rev Jackson Frederick Baalwa, who will be the guest of honor. The event promises to be an unforgettable night of worship, music, and community, bringing together Christians from different denominations to support a worthy cause.

According to Maj.Denis Turyagyenda, the head of laity, Kitara-Kabulengwa Fellowship CoU started in 2020 as a result of Covid-19 lock down.

But the growing numbers have now necessitated a big structure which can accommodate over 500 members hence a fundraiser to this cause.

Entrance tickets for the concert are priced at Shs50,000, with tables going for 1 million.

“Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to worship with Gogo and other talented artists while supporting a noble cause. This will be one of the most unique concerts in the recent years to have believers from different sects–Born Again, Catholics, Protestants and Muslims–come under one roof,” Maj.Denis pointed out.

