Rwanda’s Peacekeeping Deployment to South Sudan: A Boost for EAC Stability

By Defraise Enosh Muhindo

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 6:32 PM EAT, a significant event unfolded in Rwanda as 240 police officers prepared for a United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner General Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, the Rwanda National Police showcased its disciplined force during a ceremonial briefing, marking another chapter in the country’s commitment to global peace. This deployment, tied to the East African Community (EAC) region, underscores Rwanda’s pivotal role in fostering stability and security across a volatile neighborhood.

The East African Community, comprising eight member states including Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, and others, has long prioritized regional peace as a cornerstone of its integration efforts.

South Sudan, a young nation grappling with intermittent conflict since its independence in 2011, remains a focal point of concern. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) relies heavily on troop-contributing countries like Rwanda to protect civilians, train local forces, and support humanitarian efforts. This latest deployment of 240 officers equipped with backpacks and supported by logistical vehicles signals a renewed effort to address escalating tensions in the region, particularly in areas like Jonglei and Equatoria.

Rwanda’s involvement is more than a national endeavor; it reflects the EAC’s collective responsibility to maintain peace. The community has faced challenges, including cross-border conflicts and political instability, notably in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. By contributing skilled personnel, Rwanda strengthens the EAC’s credibility as a regional bloc capable of addressing its own security issues.

This mission aligns with the EAC’s strategic initiatives, such as the East African Community Regional Force, which seeks to coordinate peacekeeping efforts among member states. Rwanda’s disciplined police units, known for their effectiveness in past UN missions, set a benchmark for others in the region to follow.The importance of this deployment extends beyond immediate security gains. It reinforces the EAC’s commitment to the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a peaceful and prosperous continent.

For South Sudan, the presence of Rwandan police offers a glimmer of hope amid ongoing political fragility, potentially deterring violence and supporting the fragile 2018 peace agreement. Moreover, Rwanda’s leadership, exemplified by a high-ranking female officer like Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, highlights gender equality in peacekeeping a value the EAC aims to promote.

However, challenges remain. The region’s complex dynamics, including ethnic rivalries and resource disputes, test the limits of peacekeeping missions. Rwanda’s success will depend on coordination with other EAC members and the international community. As these 240 officers prepare to depart, their mission symbolizes a shared EAC vision: a stable region where peace prevails, setting a foundation for economic growth and unity. This event is is a testament to Rwanda’s proactive stance and the EAC’s evolving role as a peacekeeping powerhouse in East Africa.

