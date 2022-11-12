Rwenzori Injects 100M In MTN Kampala Marathon

By Emmanuel Sekago

The 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon runners have been sorted and will be quenching their thirst and swiftly cooling off because of the Rwenzori Natural mineral water after coming on board as the official hydration partner.

Rwenzori Natural mineral water at their main plant located in the Namanve Industrial Park, yesterday (Thursday) injected in this year’s 2022 marathon with a sponsorship package worthy of UGX- 95,000,000 both in kind and cash, with every runner at least be assured of fresh water before, during and after the marathon come the November 20th, on Sunday.

The business development and commercialization director at Rwenzori Natural Mineral water Isaac Ssekasi, unveiled the package as he emphasized their commitment towards this worthwhile noble cause, flanked by the plant manager Innocent Obong and MTN’s Barbra Kiwanuka.

“Rwenzori Natural Mineral water is much aligned to participate in an event like the MTN Marathon. We shall invest close to UGX- 100M in cash and kind. I am happy to have this partnership continue. It has grown in lap and bounds. As a company, we consider the health of Ugandans which is one of the core values of the MTN Marathon,” said Ssekasi.

Kiwanuka from MTN Uganda was grateful for the support that comes as a big compliment to them for the runners quenching the thirst as well as the cash boost.

“MTN Uganda extends its appreciation for the support from Rwenzori Natural Mineral water. The Rwenzori Natural Mineral water has been a wonderful partner of the MTN Marathon since its inception and we are humbled. This year’s theme is “Run of Babies” with proceeds given to the different health centers in Kampala, Kachumbali, and elsewhere,” said Kiwanuka.

Meanwhile, Thousands of runners are expected in Kampala for the main marathon will have the following categories of 5KM, 10KM, 21KM, and 42 KM, Start and Finish will be at Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala, with Elite runners will be rewarded with different cash prizes depending on their positions. The wheelchair race will be held this Sunday, November 13th for 10 KM starting at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo.

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in.