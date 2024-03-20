S3x scandals back to haunt EC

A series of s3x scandals are back to haunt the Electoral Commission.

We are told about 10 cases are being investigated and those involved occupy big offices.

Sources whispered to us that this followed complaints from s3xy female junior staffers and interns.

They accuse their bosses (names withheld for now) of s3xually harassing them.

We are told the sexual network is wide at EC. And there have been clashes between the staff (male and female) over who bonks who.

Those who refuse bosses’ approaches are reportedly subjected to untold suffering on top of threats to fire them.

If you agree, then no one else should pick interest in you and must be available anytime at the service of the boss.

We are told these scandals have been a public secret at EC but the situation has since reached a boiling point with witchcraft, acid threats, fights and all sorts of witch-hunts becoming the order of the day.

The situation has now warranted an internal investigation in order to minimize harm, a source at EC told this publication.

“Heads are set to roll very soon once investigations are complete.”

This is not the first time the EC is rocked by s3x scandals.

The prominent one is that of Hajji Aziz Kasujja and Joy Nandaula Birungi. Kasujja, then EC chairman was accused of eloping with his junior, Nandaula, a s3xy staffer at EC also.

It was her hubby, George Sserunjogi who blew the lid.

The scandal set off a chain of events that even saw Kasujja and Nandaula lose their jobs at EC.

Before the scandal passed, it would discredit the entire Electoral

Commission, disgrace a prominent politician, lead to several arrests, and fray relations between the government of President Yoweri K. Museveni and Uganda’s largest tribe, the Baganda. It exposed how political power operates, and corrupts, in Uganda today.

TOP EC OFFICIAL RESIGNS

In a related development, a top EC official has decided to throw in the towel early.

The Head of Human Resource Management, James B. Niwamanya has since tendered his resignation.

In a formal letter addressed to the Secretary of the Electoral Commission Leonard Mulekwah, dated March 15, 2024, Niwamanya officially announced his intention to take early retirement from his position.

Citing personal reasons and a desire for inner peace, Niwamanya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in his role for fifteen years.

It is not clear if he is among those being investigated over the s3x scandals at EC.

WATCH THIS SPACE!

