SAUDI HORRORS! Labour Export Firm Peak Faces Heat Over Maid’s Mysterious Death, Alleged Postmortem Report Cover-Up at E’bbe Airport

The family of 31-year-old Fauza Musubika of Mpungwe Village in Kagoma Town Council, Jinja District, who was hired as a housemaid, has been shocked by the postmortem report that accompanied her body from Saudi Arabia stating that she died of natural causes.

The late Musubika had allegedly, for some weeks, been sending messages complaining of being mistreated by her employers, who later returned her to the hotel where she had been staying when her condition deteriorated. She reportedly died soon after being rushed to a specialized hospital.

Musubika was recruited by Peak Labour Giants Limited of Mpererwe and left the country on 17th December 2025. She, however, passed away on 28th January 2026 under what family members have termed suspicious circumstances.

Her remains were repatriated on Friday, 13th February 2026, and received by family members at Entebbe International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, 14th February 2026.

Family representatives, including Musubika’s cousins Idi Yasin and Amon Mugomba, met a male representative from Peak Giants at the airport, where aviation police ushered them into a lobby to receive the remains.

Mugomba says they were approached by police detectives who instructed them to write a statement detailing the circumstances of Musubika’s death. He says they were, however, disturbed by the postmortem report handed to them stating that Musubika succumbed to natural causes.

“We received the remains of our sister at around 3:30am on Saturday morning and the whole process seemed smooth, however, the postmortem report, which indicated that she had succumbed to natural causes raised our eyebrows as it was contradicting the complaints of mistreatment, great pain and serious illness she had been telling us about,” Mugomba said.

“I might not know the medical protocols in Saudi Arabia but couldn’t they at least indicate a specific cause of death like maybe malaria or something of the sort, rather than stating it a natural causes!”

He adds: “When we raised dissatisfaction about the postmortem report, the representative of Peak Giants insisted that the procedures were just fine and we should not raise any queries about it.”

On his part, Yasin says he was Musubika’s official next of kin registered by Peak Giants and had kept in touch with them since December last year.

Yasin says that after raising suspicion about the postmortem report, a representative from Peak Giants coerced him to sign a document confirming the family’s acceptance of the postmortem report from Saudi Arabia.

“My communication with Musubika seemed suspicious and we had agreed to conduct an independent autopsy procedure from Mulago national referral hospital. However, I would later understand that the one-page document, which the representative of Peak Giants told me to sign as a recipient form for the remains of Musubika, was instead an agreement barring the family from conducting an independent autopsy procedure and instead settling for the postmortem report from Saudi Arabia,” he says.

He adds that the representative from Peak informed them that the agreement was legally binding and there was no reversal on the same.

“As we were still questioning this procedure, the Peak representative organized a vehicle to ferry Musubika’s remains back home and handed over a condolence fee of One Million Shillings to support the funeral arrangements.”

Yasin says Musubika contacted him on 29th December 2025 informing him that she had gotten a job and had since departed from the settlement hostels at the recruitment office in Saudi Arabia.

He adds that communication between them was smooth until 05th January 2026 when she complained about ill treatment from her employer in Saudi Arabia.

“She said that her employer had exposed her to inhumane treatment, coupled with denial of both food and water for five consecutive days,” Yasin says, adding, “Musubika would later inform me on 09th January 2026 that she was experiencing unbearable pain in the stomach and the situation was worsening for her, so she was considering returning back home.”

“Our communication was interrupted by the nationwide internet shutdown, since we were communicating via WhatsApp. However, when the same was restored, she informed me that her employers had taken her back to the office after falling ill.”

He says a representative of Peak Giants called him on 18th January 2026 to discuss Musubika’s deteriorating health, advising family members to find ways of repatriating her back home.

Musubika’s mother, Mariam Namaganda, says that upon receiving news about her daughter’s failing health, the family embarked on a fundraising drive to raise the air ticket fees of 1.5 million shillings, but to no avail.

“After failing to mobilize the funds from individual family members, we resolved to lease out family land measuring three acres to a sugarcane farmer for three and a half years at a cost of 1.5 Million Shillings,” Namaganda says.

She further explains, “Officials from Peak Giants informed us that Musubika would return back on 28th January 2026 and a team of family members pitched camp at the Entebbe International Airport in wait for her return, but she never showed up, only to be informed the following day on how she had been admitted at a specialized hospital after collapsing at the airport in Saudi Arabia.”

Namaganda says, “the representative from Peak Giants invited Yasin to their offices and only informed him how Musubika’s death had occurred on 02nd February 2026, yet the postmortem report indicates a different date of 28th January 2026.”

Namaganda now wants justice for her daughter, whom she suspects died under suspicious circumstances.

“My daughter passed all the medical checkups before leaving for Saudi Arabia, but I am surprised that she succumbed to ‘natural causes,’ just like that,” she says.

Zakariya Idiiro says his daughter had been a key pillar in supporting their family’s livelihood.

“I am a father of 25 children, but I can confidently testify that Musubika is a very calm and understanding girl. We discussed extensively before her departure to Saudi Arabia and without fear of contradiction, Musubika went abroad for the good of our entire family, she has been selfless.”

Idiiro argues that although Musubika’s remains were laid to rest on Saturday last week, she is survived by an eight-year-old son who, he says, deserves to know the exact cause of his mother’s death.

Mastuura Nabukeera of Peak Giants, who was communicating with the family about Musubika’s affairs, declined to answer our repeated calls by press time.

