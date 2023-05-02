SAVE US! Nema on spot as Kireka residents protest noisy block making factory

A photo montage of the factory, sign post and some Skyrise residential buildings in the area

Residents of Kireka, especially those who stay near Shell Petrol station along Kireka-Namugongo-Kyaliwajjala road are up in arms against a block making factory in the area.

Their concern is that in the middle of what would, otherwise, be a quiet densely populated residential area is a noisy, dirty, block-making factory under the name Anatolian Star Group Ltd.

“This factory is slowly killing residents of the community around it with noise, dangerous gases, dust and waste!” says one of the residents and add: “The factory boasts noise and vibration levels equivalent to an aircraft taking off (more than 100 decibels), while the normal human ear can only bear with up to 70 decibels of noise.”

Another shop owner in the area further corroborates that the noise made by the huge trucks coming in and out of the factory is also unbearable.

He also says the factory emits dangerous gases/smoke that go freely into the atmosphere, choking residents. The uncovered raw materials such as cement dust and aggregates used for making bricks are blown away by wind causing discomfort and is known to cause several lung diseases, he observes.

NEMA NOT HELPING

This publication has established that the community raised the matter with the factory owners who just laughed off the complaint, saying that they were surprised by the news.

This publication understands that the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) official by the name of Isaac Mugabi, visited the factory in question on Easter holiday and interacted with the owners and some concerned residents.

“He seemed not interested in the complaints of the community, i.e. noise and air pollution. Up to now the factory is working, minting millions at the expense of the health of the community!” says one of the residents who attended the meeting.

And wonders thus: “This begs lots of questions about NEMA: Who monitors the quality of NEMA’s work, and who does NEMA serve? Does NEMA really recruit qualified and experienced staff with relevant integrity to handle its sensitive work in the various areas? Does NEMA have any criteria it follows to give operating certificates to such dirty and noisy factories in residential areas? Can NEMA publish the current Environmental Impact Assessment of this Anatolia factory, which is a basic requirement for the factory to operate?”

NEMA has been contacted for a comment.

