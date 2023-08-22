SAVE US! Private institutions cry for gov’t support

Advertisements

In order to improve the overall quality of education in the country, heads of private Tertiary Schools / Colleges have tasked the government to also extend support to them.

These calls were made during the graduation ceremony at Kakoba college where about 418 students graduated in different courses.

Godfrey Zabashaija, the Director of Kakoba College of Computer and Vocational Studies in Mbarara says its high time government comes to the rescue of private tertiary institutions.

Zabashaija says one of the steps is to effect a policy that does not allow Universities to conduct certificate courses.

That this has affected tertiary Institutions since they are the ones supposed to hold certificate courses.

Levi Bugembe Nabaasa, the former education commissioner also pleaded with the government to set aside some support like the capitation grant which they give to the government aided institutions.

Jotham Mwesigwa, the Speaker Rwampara District also reiterated the same call.

