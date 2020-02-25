Sebastian Desabre has left his post as head coach of Wydad AC.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Former Uganda Cranes Coach Sebastien Desabre has been tipped to join Ivory Coast as national coach

The 43-year-old guided the Cranes to the 2019 AFCON and the Cranes passed the group stages before they were eliminated by finalists Senegal at the round of 16.

Notably, Sebastian Desabre is set to be named as the new head coach of two times African Champions Ivory Coast, after parting ways with the Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.

Ironically, Desabre joined Wydad Casablanca in January 2020 for signing a two and a half year contract but has only managed to serve about two months. More so, Ivory Coast is trying to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In December 2017, Desabre was named head coach of the Uganda national team replacing Micho Sredojevic.

Sources say, Desabre parted ways with the Lions of Africa today (Tuesday) morning, after the latest setback, a 3-2 loss on Saturday to ninth-placed Youssoufia Berrechid in the Botola Pro League, the Lions Of Africa have made the dreaded decision.

However, it was expected that the Spaniard and former Etoile du Sahel and Raja coach Juan Carlos were to replace Desabre.