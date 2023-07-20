Secrets why Aponye is rolling in his grave over wife

Advertisements

The untimely death of city businessman Apollo Nyegamehe aka Aponye on Thursday night after a terrible road accident will impact heavily on his family and business empire. The accident that has since left many unanswered questions occurred at Itojo, in Ntungamo District along Kabale Road.

While sitting in the assassination corner, the deceased businessman was being chauffeured in his Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UBF 300Z that rammed into a stationary motor truck UAZ 767D FUSO that was parked due a mechanical problem alongside the road.

He died on the spot and he has since been buried.

Those who knew Aponye well are sure he is turning in his grave over his first wife.

Those who know Aponye’s relationship with his wife Vangilista Nyegamehe were not shocked during the requiem mass at St. Luke Catholic Church Muhanga when she warned anyone one wanting to come up and claim the husband’s wealth.

She revealed that following her husband’s passing, an individual known as Bruce Kayubu came forward, claiming to be his child. She clearly articulated that this has disrupted their family’s peace and also warned that this person should cease such behavior as it is causing turmoil.

The young man in question, Kayubu, was reportedly informed by his mum that Aponye was the biological father. The mourners were shocked at how the old lady would raise such an issue that is supposed to be handled as a family affair in public.

This was contrary to the usual norm of announcements at the funeral where family members call all those indebted to the deceased to come over and be sorted as well as those claiming to have children with the deceased to show up.

One wonders how Vangilista will treat Kayubu once the DNA matching turns out to show the latter is a son to the deceased. However, those who know her very well simply said she showed her true colours. It is unfortunate that she did not even wait for her hubby to be lowered to raise controversies.

Vangilista got married to Aponye in 1978 and God had rewarded them with seven children. Along the way their relationship was soiled a bit and she reportedly made life hard for Aponye which forced him to marry another woman, Monica Kakwezi Nyegamehe (RIP). This gave Aponye peace of mind, something that helped his businesses to thrive.

WHY HE MARRIED 2ND WIFE

At the time Monica came into the picture, Aponye was at the point of taking off businesswise. Since his first wife is not highly learned, the tycoon needed a much more focused business advisor; he fell for Monica, a former banker.

While still in the bank, Monica was helping the tycoon to do some transactions and being very honest, she was later taken up for a wife.

A story is told that Aponye put in a bank request for a Shs200m loan to expand his businesses. The loan process was done well and it was increased to Shs500m.

This landed Monica in trouble since the money released was slightly higher than Aponye’s borrowing range. It was not clear whether there was some influence peddling but the tycoon got what suited his business interests at that time.

Monica was later arrested. Aponye did the necessary to have her out of detention and on the day she got out of the dungeon, he married her. He established another home with a determination to produce other children and God blessed them.

The life between Aponye and Vangilista was not a bed of roses for a long time but the tycoon was determined to look after his children and also build a business empire for the entire family.

He was slightly relieved since he got a new shoulder to lean on. However, the relationship between the tycoon and his old wife worsened day by day until recently when her children started witnessing achievements in their lives.

When her daughter Martina Tumukunde Aponye got her degree at Virginia International University, the couple flanked by the current deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa was over the moon. The wedding arrangement of their son; Harlod Byamugisha, also brought them together.

It should be noted however that Peter’s recent wedding (son to young wife) was a turning point in Aponye’s life. At Peter’s wedding which was attended by many people from all walks of life, Aponye made a statement that will keep clinging in many people’s minds. He said, “now that Peter has wedded, if I die, I must go to heaven.”

This boy knows what the deceased went through with their step-mother. Aponye was happy that his children with the young wife had become firm. Although Monica passed on during covid-19 times, family members say Aponye was sleeping in her home–in bed alone.

The Lubowa home was left to his children. It is actually weird that Aponye’s three sons with the old wife live under one roof. When their mother relocated to the village, they took it over and their wives/girlfriends. Aponye reportedly chose to stay in the house of his deceased wife to give himself peace of mind.

During the requiem mass; some old Mukiga businessman was overheard saying “kwonka iguru rigumire kandi rireeba byingi, abakureeba Vangi nayeriza!” loosely translated as ‘heaven witnesses a lot because Vangi’s tears are not genuine’. Those who know them very well, say that when the two had issues, Vangi removed all the photos in their Lubowa sitting room and kept them. There is only one huge portrait of Vangi with a message that she is a great lady.

In our subsequent publication we shall reveal why he died a bitter man business wise.

