Security Guard Nabbed for Aggravated Robbery at Kabale Central Market

By Moses Agaba

A 47 years old security guard attacked to Securiko Uganda Limited has been arrested after he was shot and injured over involvement in an aggravated robbery at Kabale Central market in Kabale Municipality.

Elly Maate the Kigezi regional Police spokesman has confirmed the incident and as identified the suspect as Andrew Muhwezi, a 47-year-old a resident of Nyakahita cell, Kyanamira Sub County in Kabale district an employee of Securiko Uganda Ltd who is in custody at Kabale Central Police station.

Maate says that Muhwezi, allegedly to have conducted the robbery armed with a rifle, identified as non SAR UG POL 0019-015183, loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

He says that The suspect trespassed into Kabale Central Main Market and robbed Kyomuhangi Gloria, Natukunda Zaudia, and Kyoheirwe Allen of various food items, including sweet bananas, carrots, oranges, onions, beans, apples, and peas, collectively valued at 440,000/= (Four hundred forty thousand shillings). It’s alleged that Muhwezi employed a deadly weapon, the SAR Rifle, during the commission of the robbery. Thankfully, vigilant police officer No. 68834 PC Muhumuza George, stationed at Kabale Police Station, noticed the suspect carrying a bag near the market and ordered him to halt. However, the suspect attempted to flee, prompting Officer Muhumuza to pursue him. Despite firing a warning shot, the suspect persisted in his escape.

Maate says that when cornered upstairs with no exit route, the suspect attempted to aim his weapon at Officer Muhumuza, who acted swiftly, disabling him with a shot to the leg. The apprehended suspect was subsequently taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for medical treatment and will face charges upon recovery.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed that the incident was promptly reported and registered at Kabale Police Station. A team led by D/SP Mukama Hakim, the District CID Officer, conducted investigations, obtained relevant statements, and recovered stolen merchandise, which was returned to the rightful owners. Additionally, the suspect’s firearm was secured as evidence.

