Security Guard Shoots Rukiga LC5 boss’s herdsman dead over woman

By Moses Agaba : A 21 years old security guard In Rukiga district has been arrested by police over shooting to death a 22 years old herdman to the Rukiga LC5 boss Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman has confirmed the incident and identifies the suspect as Silas Musinguzi a security guard attached to Safe Tech Security Company, allegedly for murder by shooting of Nabimanya Kendrick 22 a herdsman and resident of Kigara B cell Kigara parish Kamwezi sub county Rukiga district.

He says that the incident occurred on April 5th 2025 at around 9.30PM at Kigara B Cell, Kigara Parish, Kamwezi Sub County, Rukiga district.

Maate says that it’s alleged that, the deceased and his fellow herdsman one Alias Owamahoro who are both herdsmen of Mbabazi Kakwerere the district chairperson Rukiga, on saturday , at around 9.30 PM while were at the farm along Muhanga Kamwezi road looking after the cows, the suspect who is attached to Rukiga Sacco Kamwezi branch, appeared with a woman walking towards Muhanga side as He was armed with a gun and bypassed them.

He says that , after which the deceased followed them in a bid to identify the woman the suspect was walking with the suspect was hence provoked by the idea and in retaliation turned back and shot at the deceased killing him instantly.

Maate says that the police were alerted, case file of murder was opened and investigations commenced as the scene was visited by a team of Police Officers commanded by OC CID RUKIGA and supported by SOCO, statements recorded from witnesses and the body taken to Kamwezi H/C IV for postmortem as the

suspect was arrested and the used weapon recovered pending submission for analysis.

” it’s too bad and the security guards should control their anger whenever they have perturbing issues, thinking to solve them by a gun inquiries are ongoing and upon completion, will be arraigned before courts of law to answer charges accordingly”.Maate