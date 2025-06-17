Serere Woman MP Race Heats Up As Rivals Gang Up Against Minister Adoa

The political landscape in Serere has become increasingly complex, with allegations of witch hunting and bribery surrounding the district Woman MP race.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa is facing stiff opposition from two sponsored opponents.They include Esther Acom, who is allegedly being backed by Engineer Joseph Eyatu, a commissioner at the Ministry of Water and proprietor of City Royal Hotel in Bugolobi, Kampala.

According to insiders, Eyatu’s motivations for sponsoring Acom’s political bid stem from a past personal dispute with the minister dating back to the 2000s and has since been working to undermine the minister’s political career.

Besides that, Acom is a wife to Eyatu’s young brother.

Eyatu, who’s married to a westerner and has built a home in Western uganda, is said to have left his Serere house to Acom as her command centre in the Woman MP bid race.

Eyatu’s tactics are said to include using his wealth and influence to sway local leaders and voters, in a bid to discredit the minister and pave the way for Acom Esther’s ascension to power.

Sources close to Acom, however, deny these allegations, insisting that she is the right candidate for the job.

Another individual, Emanio Richard, a local mobilizer, is also alleged to be working against Minister Adoa.

According to reports, Emanio has a history of exploiting politicians for personal gain and has previously attempted to persuade the minister to advance to him significant sums of money ranging between Sh60-70 million. When his efforts were rebuffed, Emanio turned against the minister, using his influence to spread propaganda not in her favour.

He is also said to have extended the same tricks to Serere County MP Emmanuel Omoding, son of late Patrick Okabe where he allegedly requested Sh600million in the name of managing Okabe foundation which also did not yield any fruits.

Out of frustration, he is now said to be plotting against the two politicians. Sources say Of recent he has been making planned calls that he records with his colleagues against the minister and Omoding.

Sources close to Emanio, in late 50s, reveal a troubled past marked by personal struggles and questionable behavior. Emanio is said to have abandoned his many wives and is currently living with a 21-year-old girl in a rented house.

His history with women has led some to speculate that he is cursed, contributing to his inability to find peace.

Despite the allegations and propaganda, Minister Adoa remains a popular figure in Serere, with a strong grassroots following. However, her failure to effectively counter propagandists like Emanio has been cited as a weakness by her opponents.

As the NRM primaries approach, the contest for the Serere Woman MP seat is shaping up to be a closely fought battle. The three main candidates include Adoa Hellen (Incumbent Minister).

There’s also Acom who is backed by Engineer Joseph Eyatu. Acom is seen as a weak candidate in terms of decision-making and public speaking.

The third is Florence Iyogil, a businesswoman with a produce store in Soroti. Iyogil’s financial resources are limited, but she is considered ideologically strong.

As the people of Serere prepare to go to the polls, it is essential that they are aware of the allegations and counter-allegations that have characterized the campaign period.

The winner will need to navigate the complex web of alliances and rivalries that have emerged during the campaign, while also addressing the pressing issues facing the constituency.

The question is, who will emerge victorious in the NRM primaries, and what will be the implications for the constituency? Will the voters risk to lose a ministerial slot if Adoa loses? Only time will tell.

