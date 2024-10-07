Service quality & customer care has declined at Uganda Airlines-Zari

A disappointed Review of Uganda Airlines. @ugandairlines

As a loyal and frequent flyer of Uganda Airlines, I have always proudly supported and promoted our national carrier in various ways. However, recent experiences have left me gravely disappointed and disillusioned with the quality of service provided.

This morning, a sudden change in flight schedules without prior notice or alternative options disrupted my carefully planned end-of-month commitments, including crucial administrative and business meetings. Such disregard for the passengers’ time and schedules is unacceptable for an airline striving to gain credibility and customer trust.

Onboard, the leased ageing aircrafts, particularly on routes to Johannesburg, poses risks to passengers’ safety and comfort. Overall service came from 100 to zero since beginning this year, 2024

Moreover, the quality of food provided falls far below the expected standards commensurate with the prices paid for tickets. As customers, we deserve better value for our money, especially when entrusting our travel experience to a national airline like Uganda Airlines.

The frequent changes and delays in flight schedules, without adequate communication or compensation for inconvenienced passengers, further highlight the lack of consideration for customer satisfaction and loyalty. It is disheartening to witness such disregard for the passengers’ time and the absence of efforts to mitigate the impact of these disruptions.

As a dedicated supporter of Uganda Airlines, it pains me to witness the decline in service quality and customer care. I hope that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively, restoring the airline’s reputation and commitment to ensuring a pleasant and reliable travel experience for all passengers.

Zari posted this on Monday, September 30, 2024 on her Instagram account #zarithebosslady

About Post Author