Seth Murari Picks Nomination Forms For 2026 Elections

Acclaimed environmental activist and civic leader Seth Murari has thrown his hat into the ring for the Mbarara City Lord Mayorship, setting the stage for a dynamic political showdown. Murari made his bid official on Monday after collecting expression of interest and nomination forms at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission offices in Kampala.

Widely recognized for spearheading the “Save River Rwizi” initiative — a transformative campaign aimed at reviving the endangered river ecosystem in western Uganda — Murari says his decision to join politics stems from a desire to overhaul urban governance and deliver progressive leadership for the city.

“I’m not entering this race for titles or applause. I’m stepping up to serve and lead Mbarara into a future defined by opportunity, sustainability, and integrity,” he told journalists shortly after completing the nomination process.

Murari’s environmental activism has earned him a respected profile in both civic and government circles. Over the years, he has led efforts in tree planting, waste management reform, public sensitization, and school-based conservation programs — all in pursuit of a greener Mbarara.

Transitioning from activism to politics, Murari outlined his vision anchored on four major pillars: modern infrastructure, environmental resilience, youth-centered development, and inclusive growth. He promised to engage government agencies and international partners to mobilize investment and drive innovation in public services.

“Mbarara is more than a regional city — it’s a strategic engine for national growth. We need bold thinking, ethical leadership, and a commitment to inclusive progress,” Murari emphasized.

His entry into the mayoral race is expected to intensify competition within the NRM party and beyond. With strong grassroots support — particularly among young people, business owners, and environmental groups — Murari is seen as a formidable contender in what is shaping up to be a closely watched election.

Political observers note that his clean public image and results-driven track record could appeal to voters seeking transparency, reform, and visionary leadership.

As campaign season looms, Mbarara City residents are keen to see how Murari will shape and share his agenda in the coming weeks, with many anticipating a campaign built on community-driven priorities and sustainable urban transformation.