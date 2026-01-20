Several Ugandans targeted as Saudi Arabia jails, deports more than 14,600 Nkuba Kyeyos

Several Ugandans are among more than 14,600 illegal residents deported from Saudi Arabia since the year 2026 started as authorities intensify a nationwide crackdown on residency, labour and border violations, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has revealed.

According to the ministry, 14,621 undocumented foreigners have been deported since the beginning of 2026, following coordinated inspection operations by security agencies and other government institutions. During the same period, 18,054 people were arrested for violating residency, labour and border security laws.

Although Saudi authorities did not provide a country-by-country breakdown of deportees, RedPepper understands Ugandans were among those arrested, raising fresh concerns about the growing number of Ugandans trapped in irregular employment arrangements in the Gulf.

RedPepper have obtained a list of those affected and Ugandan labour firms which facilitated their travel there as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

Officials disclosed that among those arrested were 11,343 residency law violators, 3,858 border security offenders, and 2,853 individuals breaching labour regulations. In addition, 19,835 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to secure travel documents, while 3,936 were directed to finalize travel arrangements ahead of deportation.

The enforcement drive also targeted illegal border movements. Authorities arrested 1,491 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia unlawfully, of whom 59 per cent were Ethiopians, 40 per cent Yemenis, and one per cent from other nationalities, including Uganda. A further 18 individuals were arrested while attempting to leave the kingdom illegally.

Back in Uganda, labour activists say many of the affected Ugandans are victims of fake labour export companies, commonly referred to as Nkuba Kyeyo syndicates, which smuggle jobseekers to the Middle East without proper documentation.

“These firms collect millions of shillings from desperate Ugandans, promise jobs in Saudi Arabia, then send them on three-month tourist visas instead of official work permits,” a labour rights advocate said. “Once the visas expire, the workers become illegal and are exposed to arrest, exploitation and deportation.”

Saudi authorities also arrested 23 individuals for aiding violations, including those providing transport, shelter or employment to undocumented migrants. Meanwhile, 27,518 expatriates — 25,552 men and 1,966 women — are currently undergoing legal procedures as the crackdown continues.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found facilitating illegal entry, transport, housing or employment of undocumented residents faces penalties of up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offences.

The ministry urged the public to report violations via 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the kingdom.

The latest deportations have once again put the spotlight on Uganda’s labour export industry, with calls growing for tighter regulation of recruitment agencies and stronger government intervention to protect Ugandans seeking employment abroad.

