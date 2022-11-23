Sexy Mckenzie Ayato, Nwagi to set Soroti city on fire

In Soroti, tickets are already on sale for the grand event of 2022 at the Sun City Amusement park set to take place next Saturday 26th November 2022. It is not by coincidence or convenience that the grand event will be on next Saturday. It is simply that November is a month of happiness and love.

The big news is that celebrated singer Mackenzie Ayato alongside fire baby Winnie Nwagi is set to thrill music fans on that same day.

Mackenzie Ayato who has been headling a number of sold-out events in the East and across over recently will be the highlight of the evening.



Moles reveal that music lovers in Soroti and other parts of the are already warming up to groove to her tunes.

We are told preparations are already underway and the singer is in close-door preparations for this event.

