Sexy Rinah Bilungi showers lover with praise in new song ‘Desire’ (AUDIO)

Sexy singer Rinah Bilungi has maintained her consistent release of music projects this year with her brand-new song dubbed ‘Desire’

‘Desire’ is Rinah Bilungi’s project released this year after other big hits. looks forward to widening her fanbase.

This new song is a positive move in that direction as it expresses love situations that many people relate with.

Rinah Bilungi heaps her lover with praises thanking him for being a special person in her life, an answered prayer in her life.

She also promises to pamper him and jealously guard him from anyone else. She also tells him how she desires him so much. She adds that he is her fine boy.

Birungi Harriet, better known by her stage name Rinah Bilungi, is a versatile Ugandan female musician born on June 16, 2002 in Mityana District. She grew up in the slums of Mityana District.

She decided to relocate to Kampala city at the age of 16yrs. At 18years, she started the journey of her music career.

She Recorded her first single at Bigoma avenue at Salaama road Makindye division.

Later alone she decided to do another song with producer Nexo beats at Bigoma avenue and that's when she did "Desire",a love song with a soul touch.

The song was produced at Bigoma avenue at Salaama road Makindye division and the visuals are being worked on, set to drop soon. Listen to the audio here:

https://youtu.be/zEFm5luWZNE