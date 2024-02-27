SGA security firm on spot for employing fugitives

SGA Security Company is on spot for employing fugitives wanted by authorities.

This has since raised concerns over the firm’s recruitment policy especially when it comes to conducting due diligence.

This follows the arrest of a police officer who allegedly stole a motorcycle belonging to a commercial motorcyclist (boda boda rider).

He would later desert forces only to get employment at SGA Mbarara.

Prosecution states that on March 3, 2022, at New Master Stage Equatorial Mall Bombo Road in Kampala District, Police Constable Ahabwe Michael, 37, stole a motorcycle (Bajaj Boxer) valued at Shs5 million from the property of Walusimbi Samuel Wasswa during an operation.

The motorcycle impounded during a routine traffic enforcement operation, was entrusted to Michael for delivery to the CPS-Kampala yard.

He however, failed to fulfill this obligation, prompting his disappearance and subsequent declaration as a Police deserter.

Runaway Ahabwe then secured employment as a security guard with SGA Security Company.

This raises questions over private security firms like SGA’s recruitment policy especially when it comes to conducting due diligence.

“They [SGA] never bothered to find out his past criminal record. Did he tell them that he was in the Police before? Did they ask him why he left? Did he have a discharge letter from the Police? They did not bother to probe all this. Many criminals are hiding in such private security firms and keep terrorizing citizens,” said a concerned Ugandan following Ahabwe’s arrest.

“Such security firms should be sanctioned. Many criminals are hiding there and being indirectly protected,” he added.

With the thief’s days always being 40, Ahabwe’s tenure with SGA was short-lived, as he was arrested for stealing metallic rail bars utilised in electricity infrastructure during his deployment at the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd.

SGA could not be reached for a comment by press time.

On its website, SGA Security says it’s the region’s leading Security Services firm with fixed base operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania servicing security contracts throughout the continent. SGA has 32 branches and more than 17,000 employees spread throughout East Africa.

“These actions, perpetrated by individuals entrusted with upholding the law, cast a shadow on the integrity of the Police force. The betrayal of public trust by officers engaging in criminal activities undermines the commendable efforts of the majority who dutifully serve the Ugandan populace,” says Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

Ahabwe has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison.

He on Tuesday appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha and denied the offence.

He has been sent on remand until March 11, 2024, after failing to get sureties.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP-0777959024 or Email: Redpeppertips@gmail.com. With as much evidence as possible. Source protection/confidentiality is our NO.1 priority.

About Post Author