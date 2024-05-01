SHACU tightens noose on Balondemu as new multibillion fraud cases emerge

Noose has tightened on jailed chairperson of Kampala District Land Board, David Balondemu and his law firm, M/s Balon Advocates and Bloom Advocates after State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) revealed the extent of the charges he is facing.

If found guilty, he faces a very long time in jail plus becoming a pauper for all his remaining entire life.

He faces six charges all relating to fraud and the amount involved is in billions.

According to SHACU, key among the investigations involving Balondemu through his law firms M/s Balon Advocates and Bloom Advocates include defrauding a Turkish Company, Guner Kuzu Construction Limited of USD 3,806,885 (about UGX 14BN), in a purported procurement for construction of hospitals in Uganda.

He is also being probed for allegedly defrauding Air Options Pty Ltd, a South African Company of USD 1.7M (about UGX 6.3BN), in a purported procurement for supply, installation and maintenance of air conditioners by the Ministry of Local Government.

Another case involves defrauding Tecmo Automation Pty Ltd, a South African Company of USD 410,520 (about UGX 1.5BN), in a purported procurement for supply of fuel and lubricants at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

More so, he allegedly defrauded Marce’ Firefighting Technology Pty, a South African Company of USD 60,000 (about UGX 225M).

Investigators are also looking into the fraudulent conversion of property comprised in Plot 20 Prince Charles Drive using a forged Minute No. KDLB.53/6.4/2022.

Balondemu also stands accused of fraudulent allocation of non-existent land purportedly comprised in LRV 4645 Folio 13, Plot 1-5, Kyambogo Link to a Kenyan Company, Babubhai Construction Limited.

It is alleged that On 12th October, 2023, an invoice of UGX 450,000,000 by M/s Bloom Advocates, signed by Balondemu, was issued to the company. The allocation was issued by Kampala District Land Board, which he chairs.

“Criminals lure innocent investors into nonexistent procurements, while purporting to be government entities, thereafter, investors are defrauded huge sums of money as performance guarantees before award of the purported contracts. Such actions negatively affect the image of our country, deters national development and damages the goodwill of investors,” SHACU said in a Tuesday statement.

Balondemu’s alleged criminality was first exposed by SHACU on October 20, 2023, when he and others were charged in court for obtaining money by false pretence (Shs 2.2BN) from a Korean investor in a purported gold transaction.

On November 20, 2023, Balondemu was charged on another case related to defrauding of approximately Shs 2.2bn from an American Company, KG Unlimited LLC, in a purported procurement of a “water plant by the Ministry of Agriculture”.

Balondemu recently wrote to the Internal Affairs Ministry seeking intervention in his woes which he attributed to harassment by SHACU.

The city lawyer claims SHACU tried to extort Shs 30m from him, charges the anti-corruption outfit dismissed as “baseless and unfounded.”

SHACU says Balondemu has now resorted to blackmail in order to escape prosecution as the unit focuses on fighting the rampant frauds against foreign investors.

