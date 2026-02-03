SHAME! Masaka RCC Washaki in Child Neglect Scandal, Dragged to Court

Shock and outrage have erupted in Bugisu following the dragging of Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Ahamada Washaki to court over alleged child neglect and abandonment.

Speaking to RedPepper, the Bugisu Cultural Institution spokesperson Steven Masiga confirmed that it has taken keen interest in the case involving the senior government official, describing the allegations as disturbing and shameful.

Court records indicate that Washaki Ahamada, a resident of Bumageni, Mbale District, allegedly fathered twins with Irene Namutosi.

Reports indicate that one of the twins unfortunately died shortly after birth and the alleged father Washaki reportedly later refused to take responsibility for the other twin girl who is now six months old.

According to the civil suit FAMILY CAUSE NO. 003 of 2026, filed before Mbale City Court, Namutosi is the applicant, while Washaki Ahamada is the respondent in the matter.

Washaki is expected to appear in court on 23rd February 2026, and failure to do so will result in the case being heard and decided in his absence.

Masiga said the alleged conduct by the RCC is a direct violation of the Children Act, Cap 59, calling on the court to compel Washaki to pay rent, provide child custody, meet school fees, and take full responsibility for the child’s welfare.

“As a cultural institution, we want Washaki to take this young girl he impregnated back to school. Education must not be destroyed by those entrusted with public office,” Masiga said.

The cultural institution also raised serious cultural concerns, describing the matter as bordering on incest.

“Washaki’s first-born child is called Namutosi. Impregnating another Namutosi [Irene] places them in the same lineage. In our culture, this is unacceptable and smacks of incest,” Masiga explained.

The institution further warned public officials against abusing their power to disrupt the education of young girls, noting that such actions undermine government programs like Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE).

Masiga revealed that during a recent Across Cultural Foundation Uganda workshop, cultural leaders pledged to promote girl-child education across Bugisu.

“When I see someone at the level of an RCC luring school-going girls into relationships, I feel deeply disturbed,” he said.

In a stinging rebuke, Masiga also questioned Washaki’s professional background, noting that he recently completed a degree in Social Work and Administration from Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

“Are these skills he was trained for — to lure children out of school instead of counselling them to finish their education? If this is true, then that degree should be recalled,” Masiga remarked.

The Bugisu Cultural Institution disclosed that its ministers are preparing to mobilise support for the surviving child, as reports indicate that one of the twins died shortly after birth.

Masiga reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to child welfare and education, highlighting that bursaries provided by the Umukuka are available to support vulnerable children.

“Let us, as a community, protect education and not destroy the future of our children,” he said.

