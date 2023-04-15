SHARP SHOOTER! Married NGO boss in trouble for ballooning UPDF General’s gal

Advertisements

All is not well with a top Director at one of the respectable Christian organisations in Kitgum District, who must be sweating plasma as you read this!

Reports coming in reveal that John Paul Kifasi, the director of Irene Gleeson Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), is in hot soup for allegedly impregnating a top UPDF General’s daughter.

Snoops reveal that Kifasi, who is officially married to another lady, secretly ballooned the General’s daughter only identified as Ajok Olivia last year, and she gave birth a few weeks ago.

However, the baby has since sparked off confusion in the Kifasi’s life and Snoops reveal that the only option he has in order to survive the fierce General’s wrath is to dump his official wife only identified as Winnie and marry Olivia.

It is not yet clear whether the NGO boss is doing this out of pressure from the General’s camp but what we have gathered so far is that preparations for an introduction and a traditional marriage ceremony are in high gear.

The General, who last week held a lavish All-White-Birthday party in Kampala that was attended by top National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadres and government officials, got so furious when he learnt that one of his daughters had given birth to a baby whose father he doesn’t know, because she has never introduced any man to him.

Snoops reveal that the General is said to have much respect for the institution of marriage and therefore expects his daughters and sons to do the same before engaging in reproductive activities.

To him producing babies out of wedlock is an abomination at his home.

Being the tough guy he is, it did not take him long, to his dismay, to find out that the person responsible for his daughter’s baby is a family friend and none other than Kifasi.

It is not yet clear whether the General made a phone call to the prospective son-in-law to engage him over the matter.

But Snoops reveal that shortly after learning about the saga, arrangements were hastily made to have a family meeting which took place at Acholi Inn in Gulu, in the company of Minister Okello Oryem, hopefully to calm down the furious General.

Snoops intimate that during the meeting, the furious General was almost unable to contain his anger upon seeing his friend, now turned Judas, claim responsibility for the baby.

“How can you do this to me, I took you in as a friend and a son and this is how you pay me back?” the furious General shouted at Kifasi , who is many years older than his daughter.

It took the international relationship skills of Minister Oryem to calm the tense situation, according to Snoops.

Meanwhile, we have learnt that following the intense meeting, the parties resolved that a traditional marriage should be hastily organized by the NGO boss so as to avoid tarnishing the image of the General’s family.

We hear the General accepted the arrangements but Snoops intimate that Kifasi’s wife, who lives in one of the Kampala suburbs, must be nursing a heartbreak since he (Kifasi) is likely to leave their marital home and their three children to start living with his new baby mama in Kitgum, where he has been based for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, other reports indicate that this arrangement has since not gone down well with the church and the organisation he heads, because he got married in Church and his extramarital act is regarded as adultery, which is against biblical teachings.

Watch this space!

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH… FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL. CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE. SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author