Sheebah’s secret closeness to UK promoter Jaffar sparks pregnancy rumours

Although it didn’t come as a surprise to our Snoops, Ugandan musician Sheebah Karungi, who became so proud for blowing her trumpet as a celebrated spinster, has finally accepted the results of live romps, and her baby bump is now ripe for the public eye.

Sometime back we revealed on these pages how Sheebah was rumoured to be dating UK based Music promoter Jaffar Sulaiman, but it was later reported that it was just a publicity stunt for the two to promote Jaffar’s shows in London and to enable Sheebah bag more gigs.

Whether it was true or not, the duo hit their targets as the Love Fest shows Jaffar used to host were successful and Sheebah also landed some endorsements with a mineral water company.

However, Sheebah’s baby bump has started fueling rumours about the UK promoter, with some people whispering that he could be responsible for the germinating seed in the singer’s womb.

Sources say that for the past several months Jaffar has been sneaking into town and whenever he is around he spends quality time with the singer.

It is alleged that whenever he sneaks into the country he comes under the pretext of handling business operations at Salabed Cargo Company in Namanve Industrial Area and in Kisenyi, plus executing his new role with Busoga Kingdom, although that doesn’t stop him from sparing time for Sheebah.

But, if word from our Snoops turns out to be true, then Jaffar would have emulated his elder tycoon brother Yusuf Alming, the tycoon behind Salabed Cargo, who also secretly fell in love with the Miss Uganda franchise boss Brenda Nanyonjo and fathered a kid with her.

However, on a good note though, Sheebah’s pregnancy is likely to leave FUFA boss Moses Magogo a very happy man because some time back he was very uncomfortable when they linked him to the singer after he left Uganda Cranes on touchline and flew from the Egypt to grace her house warming party at her Mansion in Munyonyo way back 2019.

About Post Author