Sheema Citizen Writes to Museveni on Road Carnage

Your Excellency, I greet you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Your Excellency, road accidents are finishing us. Our roads have turned into death traps. No one is safe. Professionals, employers, mothers, servicemen, the clergy, children, accidents don’t spare anyone.

Your Excellency about 80% of these road accidents result from human error.

Your Excellency, in addition to human and property loss, sustainability of the injured is also a terrible challenge. This puts pressure to our health facilities which are already strained.

Your Excellency, law enforcement adjustments, policy reviews, and change of attitudes are some of the interventions required urgently.

Your Excellency, for two years now I have been pushing to have my concept get your attention in vain as we lose more lives.

Your Excellency, I request that you find time and we discuss this road carnage that has made people hopeless.

Your Excellency, press reports today carry news of 12 people perishing in a single accident. In developed countries, either a minister should have resigned or an enquiry set up.

Your Excellency I hope those who’ve been blocking me won’t block this message from reaching you.

Youe Excellency I am sorry if my tone sounds hopeless. You are our only hope in as far as road accidents are concerned

I thank you in advance.

I remain Atwijuka Makaaru Bernard 0772470795

