Sheema Dev’t Association Boss pays courtesy visit to Gen. Saleh, lobbies for District

Good afternoon members. Yesterday 22nd August 2022, Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha(Chairman SDA as well as Chairman Kitagata Hospital Management Committee) got time off his busy schedules and visited Namunkekera Industrial hub in Nakaseke district.

There are many opportunities in supplying raw materials, labour and food for the thousands that work there. For ceramics, they use Clay from Mitooma district. It is the one that is taken by Sino Trucks through Kitagata TC, Bugongi TC and etc.

One other thing is that Posho from Maize is used to make Shoes, Electric sockets etc. Cups, Plates,sinks, toilet seats etc are made from our clay as said above.

In addition, the place is a skilling centre as all those mentioned above are done by Ugandans.

Byarabaha also shared with Gen. Saleh about the initiatives as Sheema Devt Association(SDA) and the desire to join the innovation and industrial mix.

Excited Gen. Saleh thanked the people of Sheema who are always fronting hard working, supportive and trustworthy people like Byarabaha who also love supporting gov’t programs to eradicate and empower people.

Gen. Saleh promised to set up a clear program and plan for the people since he is now in touch with Byarabaha. He concluded conveying warm greetings to people of Sheema District.