Sheema South Aspirant Lectures Boda Riders on Safety

Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha, one of the top contenders for Sheema County South seat,has called on boda boda riders to observe road safety as a top priority.

“Your families need you dearly!The country needs you! Please, don’t die young.Ride responsibly” Musinguzi said yesterday as he handed over reflector jackets to over 1,000 riders at Kitagata and Bugongi Town councils in Sheema South.

He was scheduled to handover more reflector jackets in Shuuku TC, Kasaana and Rugarama areas of Sheema South.

Advertisements

He said once he becomes MP after the 2026 polls, he will call for more legislation on road safety with a view of protecting and compensating various riders that are victims and never get better representation to get their claims from insurance companies .

He added that he will use his lobbying skills to attract various investments to towns like Bugongi that have a potential of becoming a second Kajjansi in Uganda in tile making.

“Bugongi has a natural resource in very good clay but needs advanced machinery to make much better quality than Kajjansi tikes factory. We shall have that here once constituency leadership is given to me”, he promised, noting that he will present an economic boom of which transport business like riding will be a beneficiary.

“Please focus.Our children will have jobs and businesses will boom from here, the heart of Sheema South”, he concluded.

Musinguzi is one of those that have expressed interest in the seat. Others are incumbent MP Prof Elijah Mushemeza, Presidential Advisor, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu and Tauras Rwomuyaga.

About Post Author