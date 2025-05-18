Shida Leni: Uganda’s Sprint Star Eyes Global Glory after Record-Breaking Start to Season

The Ugandan sprinter clocked a new 400m national record and personal best over 800m, showing top form ahead of the Kip Keino Classic and a bid for global qualification.

Ugandan sprinter Shida Leni is enjoying a blistering start to the athletics season, setting national records and clocking personal bests as she builds momentum towards a packed international calendar.

On 12 April, Leni shaved 0.22 seconds off her own 400m national record, storming to victory at an Athletics Kenya meet in Nairobi with a time of 51.25 seconds. It was a confident performance from the 30-year-old, who has long dominated the one-lap event in Uganda.

Just two weeks later, she took on the unfamiliar territory of the 800m at the UAF’s 5th National Trials on 26 April—and didn’t disappoint. Her time of 2:04.4 improved her previous personal best by nearly a second, underlining both her speed and growing endurance. Not bad at all for a sprinter more commonly known for her work over 200m and 400m.

More tests lie ahead. Leni is set to return to Nairobi on 31 May for the high-profile Kip Keino Classic, where she will once again contest the 400m. After that, a stint of European races awaits—crucial opportunities as she seeks qualification for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September in Tokyo.

Beyond that, eyes will turn to the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh this November, where Leni will aim to convert her strong form into a podium finish on the international stage.

With her rigorous training routine and steady progression, Uganda’s sprint queen is showing all the signs of an athlete ready to make her mark in a season that promises so much more.

