SHOWDOWN! Man sues betting firm betPawa for refusing to pay his shs10m winnings

A gambler has sued Inter World Company Limited trading as betting firm-betPawa Uganda after it allegedly failed to honor his shs10million jackpot winnings.

Denish Ojok, told Gulu Chief Magistrate that on 12th January, 2022 he placed a bet on a Jackpot at 9:32am using account name 0703200460.

He allegedly qualified to win shs10million but since then betPawa has neglected to pay him.

Ojok, through his lawyers of Abore & Co Advocates, avers that with ticket number 93053504, he went on to predict 15 matches.

He hit 12 matches and 3 were cancelled.

He however, argues that if betPawa had followed Jackpot rules, he would now be shs10m rich.

He says all efforts to recover his jackpot prize have proved futile and has now asked court to determine the matter.

betPawa, through their lawyers of Kunihira &Co Advocates, insists that Ojok is not entitled to the said claim.

“The Plaintiff [Ojok] did not qualify for the pick 15 jackpot under the defendant’s [betPawa] standard betting rules,” court documents read.

Even efforts to settle the matter through mediation have failed, according to Paulino Ogwang, an Advocate.

“…I was appointed by the Court to mediate over this matter. I indeed fixed two mediation dates and both advocates, Counsel Abore Patrick and Douglas Odyek and parties attended the last date that is 02nd June, 2022, but parties failed to agree.

“I declare that the mediation has failed and parties referred back to the trial Magistrate for scheduling conference and further management of the case,” reads the mediation report.

According to betPawa Jackpot rules, in case of a match postponement/abandonment, they have the right to wait for 24 hours for the match to start/resume.

In case the postponed/abandoned match does not continue in the next 24 hours from initial kick off time, ‘next rule’ applies whereby—any cancelled match will get its outcome from the match listed above it on the ticket.

The scoreline of the game above will be used to settle your prediction for the cancelled match/selection.

Denish says with this rule at play, he was entitled to his shs10million Jackpot because the scoreline of the games above the cancelled ones were all in his favour.

