Shs300m Deal, Love Triangle? Dark Secrets Emerge in Socialite Skyz Brutal Murder

Kampala is reeling in shock after the brutal killing of a rising TikTok star whose flashy online life ended in a chilling real-life tragedy.

Diana Namulinde, popularly known as Skyz or RichWife, a 24-year-old TikToker, was found strangled to death in her apartment, sending waves of fear, grief, and wild speculation across social media and the city’s entertainment circles.

Skyz, who reportedly lived alone in an apartment in Kyata Zone, Kyanja Parish, Kawempe Division, was discovered dead on Wednesday after friends, worried by her silence, went to check on her. What they found was every influencer’s nightmare—her apartment door open and her lifeless body lying on her bed.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, homicide detectives from Kira Road Police Division quickly swung into action.

“A team of homicide detectives visited and documented the scene. Several exhibits were recovered, and statements from relevant witnesses were recorded,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police confirmed that at least three suspects have been identified, with two already arrested, while a security guard attached to the premises was also picked up after being found with items suspected to have been stolen from the deceased.

Some of the recovered items, police said, were positively identified as belonging to Skyz.

Her body has since been taken to KCCA Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem examination as investigations continue.

As shock turned into whispers, friends who rushed to the scene alleged that Skyz may have been sexually assaulted before being killed, claiming that the attackers did not take anything from the apartment.

However, police say the case is currently being handled as aggravated robbery and murder by strangulation, stressing that investigations are still ongoing and conclusions will be made after forensic findings.

Love, Money… and Death?

As if the tragedy wasn’t disturbing enough, the internet has gone into overdrive.

Some rumours suggest Skyz may have been caught in a love triangle gone terribly wrong, while other unconfirmed reports suggest her death could be linked to a mysterious Shs300 million deal.

Was it jealousy? Greed? Betrayal? Or a deadly mix of all three?

For now, police say they are following all leads, urging the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information as detectives piece together Skyz’s final hours.

Known for her glamorous lifestyle, bold content, and confident online persona, Skyz had built a fast-growing following on TikTok and Instagram—where fans admired her as a young woman living large and unapologetically.

Now, her pages are flooded with shock, tears, and unanswered questions.

