Shumuk Boss Petitions High Court, Seeks Compensation for Plant, Companies Closure

Kampala – In a move that underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding the closure of Shumuk Group of Companies, embattled businessman Mukesh Shukla Shumuk has officially petitioned the High Court, seeking compensation for production downtime, costs, and losses incurred due to the shutdown of his companies and manufacturing plant. Kampala – In a move that underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding the closure of Shumuk Group of Companies, embattled businessman Mukesh Shukla Shumuk has officially petitioned the High Court, seeking compensation for production downtime, costs, and losses incurred due to the shutdown of his companies and manufacturing plant.

Mukesh tasks the Civil Division of the High Court to review his case No. CS377 of 2016: Mukesh Vs Attorney General citing some irregularities for the petition.

One of the major grievances raised in the petition is the alleged lack of a defense from the Attorney General, coupled with what Mukesh perceives as consent. The letter contends that the ruling failed to address compromised judgment delays and the release of the judgment on the same day as the witnesses on record.

The frustration is palpable in the document, as Mukesh points out, “the withdrawal was post-judgment release time from DPP, with the existing judgment at 9 am on the same day, while the suspected culprit self-finished two years of evidence and trails.”

Mukesh, through his legal representatives, is not only seeking a review but is also petitioning for compensation. The letter, filed with the High Court registry on November 22, cites an additional claim of UGX 104 Billion. This claim is attributed to the closure of the manufacturing plant and 11 companies, allegedly due to malicious charges by the Managing Director and the exorbitant taxes paid by the group in the previous 15 years.]

The letter asserts, “Managing Director malicious charges and paid taxes by the group in the previous 15 years is 300% i.e. over UGX 450 Billion on record with catalyst role in value transfer.”

The Shumuk Group’s legal battle has been marred by controversy and inconsistencies, and Mukesh Shukla Shumuk’s latest move to seek compensation underscores the frustrations faced in navigating the intricacies of the legal system. As this case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the High Court will address the petition and whether it will bring clarity and resolution to the prolonged dispute.

