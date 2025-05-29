Shumuk Squeezes Absa Bank Over Shs12 billion after Court Victory

In a dramatic twist in the long-standing property dispute involving tycoon Mukesh Shukla of Shumuk Group and Absa Bank Uganda (formerly Barclays Bank), Shumuk Properties Ltd has launched a formal demand for the release of land titles and transfer forms relating to prime property in Kampala, following a court victory that affirmed its ownership rights.

According to a letter dated 1st May 2025, addressed to the Managing Director of Absa Bank, Shumuk Properties, through its Director Mukesh Shukla, is demanding the immediate release of titles for Plot 3 Semliki Valley Walkway Crescent off Bombo Road, Kampala. The letter, which was officially received and stamped by the bank on May 5th, also seeks billions in compensation for what Shumuk alleges as undue delays and losses incurred over a period exceeding 15 years.

THE DEMANDS

In the letter titled “Request for a Joint Meeting”, Shumuk outlines four major demands:

1.Release of Title: Immediate transfer of land titles and related documents to Shumuk, as the bonafide purchaser.

Compensation: Refund and compensation amounting to over UGX 12.288 billion, including capital (UGX 4.030 billion) and profits allegedly lost over the years. Third-Party Claims: Recognition of third-party claims arising from the purchase agreement dated 15th August 2008. Mandate Receivership: Reappointment of the former Receiver Manager, Mr. Kabito Karamagi (Debt Masters Ltd), to finalize outstanding matters, especially after the passing of Mr. Wamala.

BACKGROUND TO THE CASE

The matter dates back to the mid-2000s when Shumuk expressed interest in purchasing Emerald Hotel from Barclays Bank, which was managing the property under a loan recovery process from Emerald Hotel Ltd. The property, located in central Kampala, had become the subject of litigation due to defaulted loans.

Shumuk reportedly bought the hotel at UGX 22 billion, having earlier paid UGX 10 billion as a deposit. However, the sale was contested, with allegations of fraudulent documentation and disputes over legal authority to transact the sale. The controversy saw the involvement of several parties including Crystal Way Ltd, the managers of Emerald, and Debt Masters Ltd, acting on behalf of the bank.

Court records and investigative summaries reveal multiple inconsistencies, including invalidated purchase agreements, illegal transfers, and unacknowledged management agreements. The documents further point to suspicious dealings involving former managers, fake orders, and manipulated mortgages.

Eventually, the Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Shumuk, recognizing them as the bonafide purchaser and ordering appropriate reliefs. A background memo in Shumuk’s dossier also accuses certain legal and business actors of underhanded dealings aimed at depriving them of the property.

THE NEW TURN

With the recent court ruling, Shumuk is not only demanding property titles but also threatening auctioning assets and seeking damages for what it terms as “deliberate financial sabotage.”

Shumuk has proposed a joint valuation and legal review with PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) or any competent firm to determine the exact investment losses. It remains to be seen how Absa Bank will respond, but the implications for the bank could be significant, both reputationally and financially.

As the saga nears what appears to be its final chapter, many are watching to see whether this case could set a new precedent for how banks and distressed asset sales are handled in Uganda’s financial sector.

