Shun alcoholism if we are to eradicate poverty in families” MP Niwagaba asks constituents

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Wilfred Niwagaba the Ndorwa County East Member of Parliament in Kabale District asked his constituents to reduce the consumption levels of alcohol or shun it for good saying that it has been the major hindrance to poverty eradication in families and the increased rates of domestic violence.

Niwagaba says that alcohol consumption is increasing in the country that is leading to high poverty levels in families that has led to also domestic violence, high crime rate.

” I ask women and youth to avoid the habit of alcoholism if families are to get out of the increasing poverty levels and domestic violence in society”. Said Niwagaba.

Niwagaba said this while presiding over the fundraising function towards the roofing of the leaking Boys’ dormitory and a 2 classroom block at St Francis College, Kyanamira where he used this platform to challenge students to shift their attention from land to education saying that due to the increasing population, infertility, and conflicts on land, education is the remaining pass to success in life.

Niwagaba who is also the Shadow attorney General also cautioned learners at different levels to stay in school and complete their education saying that the land most of the people used to consider as a means of development and wealth is no longer of higher value than before asking them to be disciplined and concentrate on studying if they want to have a brighter future.

“ I would like to caution the learners to stay in school and complete your education the land most people used to consider as a means of development and wealth is no longer of higher value’. Said Niwagaba.

While preaching during the function, the parish priest for Rushoroza cathedral, Kabale Diocese Rev Fr Austin Christmas asked parents to take full responsibility for educating their children especially on moral lessons they don’t get from school cautioning the learners to be disciplined.

On the same function, the school Head teacher St Francis College Kyanamira Godfrey Besigye decried the 2013 unfulfilled pledge of the former minister for education now Vice President Rtd Major Jessica Alupo for the construction and equipping of the school’s multipurpose hall that was planned to cost.

In a bid to assist the learners to have unconvinced studies, Hon Wilfred Niwagaba contributed 200 iron sheets worth 10m+ shilling to complete the entire roofing of the block and on the same function, a total of 9M was collected both cash and pledge.