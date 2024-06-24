Sick Kabaka Mutebi trims Nagginda powers

There are murmurs within the Buganda Kingdom following Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s decision to trim the powers of Sylivia Nagginda Luswata, the Queen mother.

This publication has learnt that the trimmed powers are related to who (Next of Kin) should be consulted, updated, and have access to the Buganda monarch as he receives medical attention at a medical facility Namibia, located on the southwestern coast of Africa.

Whereas Next of kin has no real legal definition or standing, some of the king’s subjects expect the Queen mother to be one of those with unfettered access to him anywhere anytime.

However, sources say, this is not the case in the current situation regarding ‘Next of kin and medical care’.

If you attend hospital for a planned procedure, you will provide information on who staff can contact in the event of an emergency, and who should receive updates on your condition.

If you are hospitalised in an emergency and unable to provide details of who staff can contact, they will attempt to identify your next of kin.

At the most, your next of kin will be updated on your progress and asked for their thoughts on your care.

It has now emerged that the Kabaka has chosen his younger brother Prince David Kintu Wasajja, Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga and his sister Nnaalinya Agnes Nabaloga Lubuga as his medical care Next of kin.

Royal sources have now revealed to us that these three are only ones who can access, receive updates about the Kabaka or approve anyone else to see him.

Being identified as your next of kin does not, however, give anyone the right to make decisions about your care, or to give or refuse consent to treatment on your behalf. Did the Kabaka fear that the Queen mother may behave otherwise?

There are also reports of a strained relationship between Ronnie and Slyvia, something that has reportedly created camps in the Kingdom and among the subjects.

The latest development comes at a time when a group of the monarch’s subjects is planning to travel in the South African nation to see their beloved Ronnie.

“Next of kin” refers to your closest living blood relative (or relatives), like your children, parents, or siblings. People related to you by law, like your spouse or an adopted child, are also legally considered your next of kin.

DEAR READER, CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author