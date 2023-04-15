SIGHTED! Kenzo too tight with wealthy bizwoman Ainembabazi

Advertisements

Famous musician Edirisa Musuza aka Eddy Kenzo is too close for comfort with renowned Ugandan female entrepreneur Sherina Ainembabazi.

Ainembabazi, who is the proprietor of Masheda Palms Kamara Limited, a luxurious resort beach, is said to be tight-marking Kenzo these days so much so that their closeness has since raised eyebrows.

Masheda Palms is a deluxe resort hotel located in Buyala, off Mityana Road, which is usually hounded by wealthy Ugandans, tourists and foreign expatriates.

According to snoops, Kenzo and Ainembabazi’s closeness came to the limelight a few months ago after he reportedly secured her an American VISA and travelled with her to the USA where she accompanied him to the Grammy awards.

What raised eyebrows mostly was Kenzo’s decision to drop all the people he usually travels with abroad such that he could travel with only Ainembabazi.

That move alone sparked off whispers and unanswered questions at his Makindye based Big Talent entertainment group offices.

Snoops intimate that although Kenzo has in the past organized some gigs at Ainembabazi’s facility, the two started becoming too close with each other last year and since then the chemistry between them has been growing stronger each day.

It is also said that some time back he took a group of musicians and they camped at the resort hotel as he enjoyed special moments with her.

According to Snoops however, the wealthy businesswoman is also linked to a top General and some fallen Rwanda soldier.

Meanwhile, for the past few weeks, snoops reveal that Kenzo has also been too tight with the newly crowned Miss Uganda Hannah Karema Tumukunde, something that hasn’t gone down well with Ainembabazi because it seems he can no longer spare enough time for her.

Watch this space for updates.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH… FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author