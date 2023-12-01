SIGHTED! PM Nabbanja’s Ex-lover grassing, decorated booze General

Advertisements

Information we have landed on reveals how an alleged Ex-lover of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is laid back and settled for a low life in his home land Kakumiro.

Our snoops landed into him at a local bar in Kakumiro sipping the local booze (waragi) like any other commoner. In fact, we have been told that this Nabbanja’s Ex-lover whom they call Uncle Tom is beyond recognition. He has turned himself into a village drunkard who wakes up to go to the local joints, beg for booze and start gossip about Ugandan Politicians bragging that he once shared a bed with the current Prime minister, memories he reminisces with nostalgia.

Our snoops also informed us that Uncle Tom is a bitter man, especially when he gets high on the local bitter booze. He spits fire and sometimes threatens to spill the secrets of his failed relationship with the powerful PM. One of the villagers who revealed the identity of Uncle Tom also informed us that he doesn't do anything. That he owns a small house a few kilometers from Kakumiro town where he lives. For the record, the ever strict Prime Minister has never appeared in Public with a man.

