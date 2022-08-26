SIGHTED! Tycoon SK Mbuga too tight with city physical planner

Forget the usual social media rumours; word on the grapevine has it that flamboyant city socialite Suleiman Kabangala Mbuga alias SK Mbuga is too close for comfort with a top sexy city physical planner.

The two have been tight for some good time keeping their friendship incognito until a few months back when their rendezvous started becoming a topic among Mbuga's workers at his Konge based Television station, where he also runs an office.

For close to three months now, Mbuga has been spotted with the physical planner only identified as Shamim, according to Snoops.

Snoops say that Mbuga and the physical planner at the city division offices have been tight on numerous occasions, doing all things similar to those done by people in love.

We have established that his wife Jalia Birungi Chebet’s pals are not comfortable.

It is reported that the couple developed some misunderstandings and the two are still trying to reconcile over Shamim.

Sometime back, the two developed marital issues after allegations surfaced that Jalia was close to some young dudes in Kampala, although they later reconciled.

It should be noted that last year reports revealed that Mbuga was also reported to be close to city sex siren Fifi Parker, who was a presenter at his TV station.

The rumour forced Jalia to fire Fifi Parker from the television job, so that she could have some peace, although she didn’t expect Shamim to surface.

Inside info reveals that Mbuga wants to kill two birds with one stone in this new affair with the city physical planner since she has access to info on some property deals in Makindye Division, where he has interests in the real estate business.

But this is not the first time Mbuga is reportedly involved in such friendships, because previously he was said to be in a secret affair with a Dubai based cougar identified as Susan Namutebi aka Susan MTC.

It should be remembered that SK Mbuga spent two years battling fraud charges in Dubai and Sweden over allegations that he fleeced over 50 million Kronor (about Shs23Bn) from Birungi's Muzungu pensioner identified as Stein Heiso, while purporting to sell him gold.

While in Dubai prison, reports indicate that Susan MTC was there for him and when he was released and he returned to Uganda, the two ended up having a secret affair.

However, the affair caused a bitter fight between SK Mbuga and Jalia and following the bickering, the two went into estrangement, although they later made up.

But the situation forced the businessman to divert his attention from Jalia to the Dubai cougar, then who had returned to the country then probably to have a good time with him.

The two were reportedly head over heels for each other but their affair collapsed in its infancy and Susan flew back to Dubai.

Currently, it is Shamim who is giving Jalia sleepless nights because of her closeness with Mbuga.

