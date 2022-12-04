SISTERS IN LAW FROM HELL! Those Two are idle and liars…Tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka’s family speaks out on denying his sisters access to his home

The war raging on between tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka’s sisters and his wife Maria Kiwanuka, the former Minister for Finance and Economic Planning is not about to end.

A few days ago, we featured a candid tell it all interview from Kiwanuka’s sisters Yudaya Nabanoba and Jalia Muwanga, who allege that Kiwanuka’s wife, Maria, denied not only them but also his children from past relationships and other relatives access to him.

The sisters spilled deep family secrets, with intent to pin Maria on denying them the right to visit and cater for their ailing brother.

However, a family source from the tycoon’s home in Kololo, who preferred to remain anonymous, came out and wants to clear the air about the allegations by Kiwanuka’s sisters in the said interview.

According to the trusted family source, no one is denying that Kiwanuka’s health is in sorry state and that he deserves medical attention, palliative care and attention from his siblings.

However, the source contends that like mature people in a normal family, Kiwanuka should be given the respect and sanctity he so rightly deserves, including his family and home, instead of exposing his private life in the media, absurdly by his siblings.

“The sisters were not banned, they were just restricted from accessing him after leaking his photo in the media, shortly after they had visited him in July,” the source divulged.

“They were banned and were given a chance to apologise but they refused to do so, that’s why the restrictions were put in place, to avoid disturbing Kiwanuka’s peace of mind,” the source went on to explain.

It is as a result of the sisters’ refusal to apologise for what they did that they have taken four months without accessing him since the restrictions on them were put in place, according to the family insider.

It should be noted that for a long time, Kiwanuka has lived a private life by avoiding the media and not discussing his family affairs and business affairs in the public fora, something that has left the source wondering what Nabanoba and Jalia’s motives are.

“They alleged that Kiwanuka is in isolation, which is not true. Other family members access him except those who were blacklisted after losing the family’s trust, because Kiwanuka’s friends and other relatives visit him but they don’t go to the media or move with journalists when they go to visit him,” said the source.

The sisters also alleged that Maria denied Kiwanuka’s children from past relationships access to him.

However, the family insider reveals that the decision was taken by Kiwanuka, in his rightful sense of mind, after those children ganged against him and dragged him to court, with intent to take over some of his properties under Visa Investment Management Limited.

“He even issued a letter about that matter when he was still under his normal mental and health state. That was during the time their elder brother Jordan Ssebuliba also dragged him to court, with intent to cunningly acquire powers of attorney for Kiwanuka estate but failed. That’s on record,” the source asserts, adding that;

“As a father, advised them to settle the matter out of court and as a family, but they refused. Even Jordana Kiwanuka Hass, who now lives in the United Kingdom, was part of the team that unashamedly dragged their father to court.

“About the issue of Jordan Ssebuliba being summoned by the Law Council, the source explained that it was the governing Council that reacted and picked interest in his legal practice after following the cases that were going in court when he sued his father,” with intent to grab his properties, the source expounded, noting that Maria had no hand in the matter because it doesn’t concern her in any way.

About the allegations that Maria wanted to sell some properties, the source said that this is not true.

“The properties that were sold were under Visa Investment that Kiwanuka owned, which was a strategic business decision by Kiwanuka to sell some of the properties he owned to sort debts incase a business venture was not making enough returns on the investment,” the source goes on, stressing that;

“Ssebuliba is witness to this, because Kiwanuka sold the building at Akibua where he (Ssebuliba) had an office. The land in Sonde, Kiwanuka sold it to Makerere University, so we are wondering why the sisters are so bothered about it.”

There were also some hallucinations that the sisters want to fly Kiwanuka to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, for specialised medical attention.

However, the family insider intimated that Kiwanuka’s current health condition doesn’t attract as much alarm as to the extent of being flown to Nairobi.

“He has a team of doctors who look after him and they are from top hospitals in the country, including some senior medical consultants who would recommend him for evacuation to any referral hospital in Kenya or South Africa. But there is no need for that,”according to the insider.

The source concludes by refuting allegations that Kiwanuka gave his sister Yudaya Nabanoba a house on Kololo Hill, its wrong.

"That's another lie. Actually, she had grabbed the house, claiming that Kiwanuka had given it to her. But Kiwanuka doesn't mix business with family matters and besides, so one wonders what claim she has or had to the said property," the source said, before challenging Yudaya to avail any documents to prove her claims.

