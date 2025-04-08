Six Congolese injured as Speeding Vehicle plunges into Valley in Kisoro

By Moses Agaba

Six Congolese nationals were seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday evening at Kagano Village, Kanaba Sub-county, in Kisoro District along the Kisoro–Kabale Road.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman has confirmed the incident and that it occurred at around 10 PM and involved a silver Toyota Noah, bearing Congolese registration number CGO 4642AE22, reportedly traveling from Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The injured have been identified as 29-year-old Jean Claude Bahati Cubaka, who was driving the vehicle, and passengers Justine Bahati Tussi, Muhindo Matembela, Boniface Kamala Mitume, Malemo Kambale Malemo and Mbula Kasereka.

Maate says that preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was speeding as it approached the Kagano corner. The driver lost control while attempting to negotiate the bend, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and roll down into a valley, injuring all six occupants.

Maate says that the victims were rushed to Mutorele Hospital for medical attention. The vehicle was towed to Kisoro Police Station for inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles (IOV).

Maate attributed the cause of the accident to overspeeding and possible brake failure.

