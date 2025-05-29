Six family members burn to death in Bukasa Fire Outbreak

The Police at Kira Division are currently investigating a tragic fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 29th May 2025, at Bukasa, Kirinya, in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District.

It is alleged that at approximately 3:00am, a loud blast was heard from the residence of one Ssekibila Fred, aged 45.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson says concerned neighbors rushed to offer assistance; however, the fire had already engulfed the house, making rescue efforts extremely difficult.

Advertisements

‘’Police were alerted, and the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services team responded swiftly, successfully containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to adjacent properties. Upon arrival, a team of investigators was introduced to the scene’’, said Owoyesigire.

During their inspection, Police discovered six bodies in the debris. Owoyesigire identified as:

Gonja Winniefred (Mother)

Nabuya Gloria, 20 years

Nakakira Peace, 16 years

Nebula Briyan, 7 years

Nakamya Helena, 9 years

Ssekabila Fred 45 (Father)

The bodies have been conveyed to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem examination.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, preliminary investigations, including statements from Ssekibila’s friends, suggest that he may have been exhibiting signs of suicidal behavior.

‘’This line of inquiry remains under investigation and is yet to be confirmed.We remain committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident. Further details will be shared as soon as they become available’’, he added.

About Post Author