Six Killed, three injured in Ntungamo-Rukungiri road crash

Six people have been confirmed dead following fatal road accident while three others were rushed to devine health and Ntungamo hospital for treatment. The head on collision happened today morning at Kakiika village along Ntungamo- Rukungiri road in Ntungamo district.

According to Micheal Kananura traffic and road safety directorate spokesperson the crash involved motor vehicles registration number UBN 337H taxi and Isuzu bus UAP 385U belongs to Kasaaba Bus Company.

The findings indicates that the taxi was coming from Rukungiri to Ntungamo, got a tyre puncture and parked on the right-hand side of the road, leaving part of the vehicle on the tarmac while attempting to fix the tyre, with full lights on the bus, which was coming from Kampala and heading to Rukungiri, veered off the road and collided head-on with the parked omnibus, instantly killing six people including the driver, the turn man and a police officer attached to Nsangi Police Station and injuring three others.

The traffic police responded to the scene immediately and transported the victims to Devine Health & Ntungamo Specialist Medical Centres for medical attention.

The bodies have been conveyed to Rwashameire Health Centre IV for post-mortem examination, while the motor vehicles have been towed to Ntungamo Central Police as inquiries commence.

