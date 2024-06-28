SKILLS DEV’T AGENDA! Stanbic Bank offers 100 vocational training scholarships to youths

Stanbic Bank, in a partnership with Busitema University, is inviting applicants for this year’s vocational training scholarships, open to students in Eastern Uganda mainly from the districts of Busia, Pallisa, Tororo, Soroti, Mbale, Kamuli and Butebo.

The partnership, which was started two years ago, targets young people from low-income households. Successful applicants will benefit from six-months of training at the University in a trade skill of their choice.

There 100 slots available, but people with disabilities (PWDs) are particularly encouraged to apply, because 10% of the places are reserved for them.

The University has continuously received positive feedback from the students of the first cohort. They have expressed how the training has broadened their horizons and opened up new opportunities for professional growth. It is evident that this sponsorship has significantly impacted their lives.

The training will cover welding and metal part fabrication; post-harvest handling and processing technologies; irrigation technologies and innovations; automotive repair, operation and maintenance; bricklaying and concrete practice.

Diana Ondoga, Manager for Corporate Social Initiatives at Stanbic Bank said, “Stanbic Bank is proud to be in a partnership with Busitema University to provide this scholarship programme that will enable young Ugandans to acquire vocational skills. The bank recognizes the importance of vocational training in increasing chances of employability for many young people.”

Applicants for the scholarships must possess at least an O’ level certificate, be less than 35 years of age and have an endorsement from their local authorities as well as come from under privileged families. Applications from students who were not able to join university after their A-levels, are also welcome.

According to Stanbic Bank, the scholarship programme will enable the participants to create their own jobs upon graduation hence reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

So far, 73 trainees (61 males and 12 females) participated in the first cohort, with 70 of them (95.9%) sponsored by Stanbic Bank. For the second cohort, the bank has generously offered100 scholarships, and the application window is currently open.

Applicants must tap on this: Link to apply.

The application deadline is 05 July 2024 at 05:00pm. A nonrefundable application fee of UGX50,000 will be required.

