SKILLSFEST: Equity Bank, partners celebrate youth week

Equity Bank Uganda on Friday, August 16, 2924 joined Nation Media Group Uganda and partners for a two-day NTV SkillsFest at Motiv Kampala, Old Portbell Road, which ends Saturday, August 17 under the theme ‘’Explore and Elevate’’.

The NTV SkillsFest comes as Uganda and the world continue to celebrate Youth Week. The event aims to address challenges faced by the youth in the country, including unemployment and a lack of skills best fit for the current job market.

The 2-day event includes interactive workshops and hands-on activities across various skills, exhibitions to showcase products, services, and innovations, a master class, learning new skills in areas of technology, art, crafts, and entrepreneurship, and industry expert advisory to the youth to enable participants to explore new ideas, networks, and discover resources that will help them in their skill development and career paths.

Mr. Nelson Mugisha, the Manager Enterprise Development at Equity Bank Uganda, cited the role of institutional support in youth development, emphasising the importance of starting skill-building efforts.

He added, ‘’Equity Bank is committed to empowering the youth through several financing efforts and partnerships with NGOs to enhance service delivery.” This is evident in collaborative projects such as Young Africa Works, which has provided financial support to over 36,000 microbusinesses in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation’’.

Hon. Ismail Mulindwa, the Chief Guest and Commissioner Basic Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports,articulated a strong commitment to education and youth empowerment.

He said,’’ This training supports the various training programs we have as a ministry responsible for training people in the nation. Education is key to the growth of our country; it is through education that we acquire the knowledge and critical thinking skills necessary to navigate and thrive in the ever-changing world.’’.

Ms. Susan Nsibirwa, the Managing Director for Nation Media Group, stressed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors and the role of media in educating and empowering young people in Uganda. She outlined the mission of NTV Uganda to use media platforms to inform youth about skills and opportunities, urging them to explore and elevate their potential.

Uganda’s current demographic weight comprises the youth, with over 77% of the population under 25 years old. The youth are active participants and drivers of social-economic transformation in Uganda, as they play a significant role in entrepreneurship and digital innovation. Equity Bank understands the critical role youth play, especially in entrepreneurship and social enterprises, and hence the introduction of the Young Africa Works program where youth have access to unsecured loans in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, designed to empower youth enterprises and also tackle challenges of limited access to capital, curb unemployment, and create opportunities for wealth creation.

