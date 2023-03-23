SMACK league adopts new sports disciplines 

SMACK League organizers and a section of team representatives pose with a trophy that will be competed for in the new season

By Thomas Odongo

For the past five seasons, the SMACK League has been majorly about football competitions plus networking and other social activities on matchdays.

With season 6 of the league set to start this Sunday, 26th March at Legends Grounds in Kampala, three new sports disciplines have been introduced and they are; eSports (electronic sports) which is organized competitive video gaming, basketball and golf. Participants will compete for honors just like in football but also, there are plans to adopt more sports disciplines in the near future.

Speaking to the press during the Season 6 launch on Wednesday at Legends, Joseph Kasule Kawooya who is the Acting Chief Marketing officer of the SMACK League said that the new sports disciplines will accommodate almost all people.

“This will enable people who aren’t able to play football because of varying factors to also take part in other activities like eSports, basketball and golf,” Kawooya said, adding that he anticipates a successful season.

The 2023 season will be curtain raised by the Memorial Cup which will mark its second staging this year. Cyclones (class of 2013) are title holders of this event. This year’s event will be held in memory of the deceased alumni, teachers and staff of the school.

For the new sports disciplines, only eSports will be taking place this Sunday alongside the usual football which is played by 20 teams. Golf and basketball will be happening later in the season.

Victor Byanasaye who leads the eSports section of the SMACK League told media that eSports will be happening on every matchday and players competitions are expected to be tight.

“Every team will have five players consisting of three alumni, one female player and one guest player. For this weekend, we shall have only FIFA but later on other sports will also be played,” Byanasaye said.

For the Memorial Cup, Gyaviira Bonna who is the Chairman Council of team heads said that the event will run throughout the day and it considers all teams in the league.

“I believe it will be a very intense tournament because there will be no room for resting. But that’s what we want, we are punishing ourselves in honor of those who have gone and we believe that such a tournament which is an equivalent of the Carling Cup will be able to honor them,” Bonna said adding that it will be a 7-aside affair with each half comprising of 20 minutes with only two minutes of rest.

This year’s Memorial Cup will be more than just a soccer tournament. The SMACK League intends to be more intentional about corporate social responsibility (CSR) with two causes: a fundraising drive for SMACK old boy John Brebeuf Murungi, who is undergoing brain surgery due to Glioblastoma, and a preloved/preowned clothes drive in partnership with the Kuliva Foundation under the office of Miss Tourism in Busoga. Both causes are intended to benefit the less advantaged and align with The SMACK League’s core values.

The SMACK League partners are; Guinness, Sanyu FM, Soccanett, Oregon Dental and Legends.

The SMACK League is a creation of the Old Boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) and is used as an avenue to meet, network, socialize and exercise. The league is also used as a platform to create opportunities whilst giving back to the community. Zuluz (class of 2009) are the defending champions.

