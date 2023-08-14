SMOKED OUT! Horny Pastor nabbed bonking waterlogged sheep from Church Office

Advertisements

BY BIN SIRAJI

MBALE

SECURITY OPERATIVES in Mbale are investigating a highly ‘worshiped’ prominent church Pastor (name withheld for now), after he reportedly tortured a 21-year old boy who nabbed him bonking a church member inside his office in Mbale City.

Advertisements

It is alleged that the horny prophet has on several occasions lured the female victim who is in her early 20s into his office to avoid being caught by his wife and church attendants.

He would then remove her pants and engage her in a sex orgy for several hours which warning her never wanted to tell anyone about their affair “The boy has been an ardent follower and at times would help the prophet as an aide around the church. On the fateful day, he entered the office to deliver some message only to find the man of God panting like a rabbid dog while feasting on one of the church waterlogged babes, who is also a member of the church,” said a source.

On noticing that they had been nabbed pants down, the famous prophet ordered the church guards to torture the boy. He locked him up for days without food and as if that was not bad enough, during one of the Sunday summons, he publicly flogged him. He also invited other followers to join in administering the punishment.

“At the highly guarded church located in Mbale city, no one can speak apart from the self-proclaimed prophet and those who try to criticize his weird actions either end up in jail or get dismissed from congregation,” another source added.

In recent interviews, a director at the church said it was started by two prophets in early 1960s for the purpose of spreading the Gospel.

Since its initiation, their church has never been affiliated to any other local or foreign church. Last month, the prophet and his church administration were condemned after they told their followers to stay hungry for 3 months if they wanted to go to heaven and meet God.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author