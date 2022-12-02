Social media users blast Bobi Wine over attacks on Tayebwa

KAMPALA — People have taken to social media to defend Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa from social media attacks by the National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, used social media to abuse Mr. Tayebwa over a decision to send Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake to the Parliamentary rules committee for flaunting rules.

Zaake has since been sent to the House’s Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline for disciplinary action over his transgression.

Several social media users have since blasted the NUP boss, deeming his attacks on the person of deputy speaker as unfair and uncalled for.

Others asked Bobi Wine to have respect for Deputy Speaker of Parliament and also work on the glaring indiscipline and indecency of his MPs and supporters.

According to the National Order of Precedence the

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, a position Mr. Tayebwa holds, makes him number five in the country after the

President, the Vice President, Speaker of Parliament and Chief Justice

“[Francis] Zaake should be told that Parliament is not a football ground,” one of the users, Alyasha Kizito commented.

“It’s a shame that you have never come out to condemn the unruly behaviour of your supporters. [Francis] Zaake and the likes lack discipline and that’s a fact,” another one added.

Ampeire Tedson said:

“But honestly he was right. The rules of procedure are very clear and you too ought to know that. Hon. Zaake knew very well that he wasn’t in order.”

Richard Muhenda, one of Bobi Wine’s top fans on Facebook said: “Bobi [Wine] leave what you don’t understand to those who understand them better NB, what you understand better is music sijuyi ” namusanga Ndeeba alimunsi abaala and etc.”

Boaz Mwiine said: Our best D/speaker parliament of

Uganda, thank you Tayebwa for making such decisions against Zaake, he should take his comedy for his people he represents”.

Mutyaba Twaha wrote:

He (Tayebwa) is tired of NUP’s hooligans”

Ssekamanya Isma said Mr. Tayebwa deserves respect.

