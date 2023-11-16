Socialite Sheila raps inept Tourism bosses over marketing strategy

Advertisements

A recent graphic video circulated by a South African comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah, showing different strategic tourism sites in South Africa to which a Uganda social media influencer Sheila Gashumba commented on while attacking Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism has apparently sparked off divergent views inside tourism stakeholders.

While commenting on it, Sheila castigated the Ministry for ‘using the wrong marketing strategies to promote Uganda’.

Gashumba revealed that she has genuinely wanted to engage them (Ministry of Tourism) but in vain.

Advertisements

“I look at campaigns they do sometimes and I just shake my head in disbelief!! They say the Uganda tourism ministry gets a big budget but I would like to know WHERE does that money go”, she wrote.

Her comments seem to have gone pathetic into the veins of stakeholders and tourism officials at Rwenzori Towers. Our moles have since gathered that senior officials at the Ministry are currently working on how to counter the social media influencer who has a much bigger audience especially the young generation.

While others have branded Sheila naïve and oblivious of marketing trends on the continent.

Critics have also since reminded her how she was part of the Explore West campaign with the likes of comedian Salvador and had a chance to turn things around with her ‘brilliant ideas’.

The ministry’s 2023/24 FY budget stands at Shs 220.3b.

DEAR READER, NOW THAT YOU ARE HERE, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author