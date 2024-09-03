Somalia Education Minister graces MUBS leadership conference

The AnnualInternational Leadership Conference was graced by HE. Farah Abdulkadir Mohamed, The Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Federal Government of Somalia. He emphasized responsibility and adaptability in Leadership.

KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Annual International Leadership Conference came to a close on Friday after a two-day gathering of global leaders navigating the complexities of leadership.

The event, themed “Leadership in Flux: Navigating Leadership Complexities for Inclusive Prosperity,” aimed to address the current and future challenges of leadership in Africa.

Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education of the Federal Republic of Somalia, inaugurated the conference, emphasizing the crucial role of effective leadership in achieving sustainable development.

The event featured 40 PhD students from Somalia, who shared their experiences and learned from other leaders.

The conference explored the dynamic nature of leadership, acknowledging the constant shifts in the world and the need for leaders to adapt and innovate.

Ten subthemes were discussed, including leadership and social service delivery, leadership and climate change, and leadership and gender.

Participants shared ideas and experiences on leadership principles and practices in a rapidly changing world.

The conference also provided a platform for leaders to discuss the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which seeks a prosperous, secure, and united continent.

Keynote speakers and panelists highlighted the key characteristics of leadership in flux, including agility, resilience, and innovative thinking.

They emphasized the importance of leadership in achieving inclusive prosperity and sustainable development in Africa.

The conference produced recommendations and action plans for effective leadership in Africa, which will be shared with stakeholders and implemented in various sectors.

