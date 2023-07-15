SORRY STATE! MP Kamateneti, voters clash over Itojo hospital

Advertisements

BY AMOS TAYEBWA

VOTERS IN Ntungamo District have clashed with their leaders including their woman MP, Bata Kamateneti, over the sorry state of Itojo Hospital. The clash follows the death of Kampala based tycoon, Aponye Nyagamehe, who perished in a road accident on the Ntungamo -Kabale Road last week. After the accident, some of the victims were rushed to Itojo Hospital but due to the poor services at the health facility, they ended up dying.

Since his death, there have been heated arguments and mixed reactions between the leaders and voters over the circumstances under which Itojo Hospital failed to rescue the lives of injured victims who were involved in the same accident with Aponye. It is said that Aponye died a few minutes due to the delay by the hospital to provide an ambulance to save his life.

Sources said that the rest of the injured victims, who include; Isabirye Buyinza, the driver and Joshua Karamuzi, a relative to late Aponye were rushed to Itojo Hospital in critical condition. However, due to lack of emergency care services at the hospital, the duo was again referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for better management. Reports from Ntungamo say Itojo Hospital is crippling as far as delivery of health services is concerned due to lack of equipment to handle patients who are in critical condition.

A number of patients are normally referred to Mbarara Referral Hospital. The medics at the hospital do their best but their work is mostly hampered by lack of equipment at the heath facility. “The last time I was at this hospital, they didn’t have a generator and some of our political leaders including MPs can’t even lobby for a generator for the hospital,” said one of the residents. Another resident said that some leaders from Ntungamo district may not even be knowing the entrance to Itojo Hospital. “There is lack of unity among leaders from Ntungamo District. If they can all combine efforts and lobby for the rehabilitation of Itojo Hospital, that would save the lives of many people in this area,” he said.

He added that most people in Ntungamo use a lot of money in transport costs to seek medical attention from other health facilities like Kisizi Hospital and Mbarara Referral Hospital.

