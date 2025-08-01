Sparks Fly As M7 Spies Infiltrate Nsereko’s Ecological Party

In the lead-up to Uganda’s 2026 electoral cycle, a cloud of suspicion has descended upon

Charles Bbaale, a rising figure within the country’s green political movement. Accusations

circulating on social media and in political circles suggest a deeper, more coordinated effort to disrupt internal party dynamics—raising questions about infiltration, favoritism, and strategic silence.

State Ties and Sponsorship Rumors

Central to the allegations is the claim that Bbaale is a covert State House operative, assigned under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to dismantle the influence of Muhammad Nsereko from within the Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU).

Critics point to Bbaale’s familial connection to Edward Sekandi, Uganda’s Vice President Emeritus, alleging this relationship as a backchannel to government interests. Further speculation accuses Bbaale of being on state payroll, a claim that has fueled calls for financial transparency across Uganda’s political spectrum.

Controversial Transfer and Political Favoritism

Observers have also cast doubt on Bbaale’s transfer from Makindye Sabagabo to Gomba East, interpreting it as a strategic move to position him as the NRM’s favored parliamentary candidate. The relocation has reignited debates about district-based gerrymandering and party-sponsored

maneuvers ahead of the 2026 elections.

The Mark X Scandal

Adding to the intrigue is an alleged transaction involving a Toyota Mark X, reportedly gifted to

Bbaale by Nsereko and later reclaimed. Though details remain hazy, the incident has been

cited as evidence of a political fallout or a failed sponsorship agreement.

Political analysts speculate that the car’s withdrawal may signal severed ties or betrayal within the EPU’s inner leadership.

Unanswered Questions Around Parliamentary Sponsorship

Another thread in the developing narrative suggests that Nsereko had previously promised to

sponsor Bbaale’s parliamentary bid. The alleged arrangement was said to hinge on Nsereko’s

ambition to become the EPU’s presidential flag bearer in 2026. Whether this political pact

existed—and what led to its dissolution—remains unanswered.

Implications for Uganda’s Green Movement

As these allegations swirl, concerns are growing about the integrity of the Ecological Party of

Uganda and its readiness to present a united front in the coming elections. The barrage of

claims, rumors, and silences threaten to obscure the party’s environmental message with internal drama and contested loyalties.

What began as a battle over ideology is rapidly transforming into a struggle over trust, transparency, and control.

FOUNDER LOCKED OUT

We recently reported how Bbaale—the soft-spoken yet fiercely principled founder of the Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU)—had reportedly been sidelined in a calculated power grab by Muhammad Nsereko, MP for Kampala Central.https://redpepper.co.ug/total-chaos-civil-war-rocks-nserekos-new-ecological-party-founder-baale-locked-out/141850/

Bbaale, whose ideological stewardship since 2004 helped birth Uganda’s premier green political voice, now finds himself watching from the wings as Nsereko is fronted as the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2026.

The current developments reminds Ugandans of the same battle between current leaders of the National Unity Platform-NUP formerly National Unity Reconciliation and Development party -NURP and founders Moses Nkonge Kibalama and Paul Simbwa whom claim to have been sidelined.

Sources close to Bbaale allege that the transition wasn’t democratic but a tactical hijack. “We never discussed him being flag bearer,” Bbaale explained. “That issue was completely left out. In EPU, anyone can contest. There are no automatic privileges.” What’s more unsettling is the alleged breakdown of dialogue. Bbaale claims that Nsereko has stonewalled all efforts at communication—even ignoring calls and messages.

The party’s founding principles of inclusive democracy seem to be slipping through the cracks. From Executive Manipulation to WhatsApp Evidence

Perhaps most controversially, Bbaale has hinted at a financial undertone.

“He has compromised the Executive Director—I only realized after seeing incriminating WhatsApp chats,” he stated. It’s the kind of accusation that transforms a political dispute into a national talking point.

Was money the weapon of silence?

In a twist of irony, Bbaale had initially nominated Nsereko during the party’s Delegates Congress. But what began as partnership now feels like betrayal.

Observers note that Nsereko the newly

elected President was seated front and center at the delegates conference, while Bbaale, the

architect of the movement, was conspicuously distant. Was This a Quiet Coup? The question now reverberating among green supporters and political analysts: Was this a silent takeover of Uganda’s most promising ecological voice? If so, what does it say about the integrity of emerging political formations?

While Nsereko remains publicly silent on the allegations, Bbaale is mobilizing alternative

platforms, including the “Green Forum”—a renewed vision that may revive the ideological purity EPU was built on.

With allies like Nathan Makuregye Gahungu (Foreign Affairs Secretary, currently abroad), the resistance to what some are calling “the Eco-coup” is gaining traction.

“Ugandans Deserve the Truth. This isn’t just about party politics. It’s about ethics, leadership, and the soul of Uganda’s democratic future. The green banner cannot be hijacked by ambition—it must be carried with honour,” says one the party members.

Watch this space for more details about this fallout in our subsequent publication.

