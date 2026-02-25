SPARKS FLY AT CITY HALL! Drama as two top KCCA female officials fight in office

There was high drama at Kampala Capital City Authority last week when two powerful female directors reportedly turned City Hall into a battlefield — trading explosive accusations in full view of stunned junior staff and clients.

What began as an apparent disagreement quickly escalated into a heated public altercation between two female officials—one is from Directorate of Human Resources and Administration, and another from Directorate of Gender, Social and Community Services at Kampala Capital City Authority.

Eyewitnesses say voices were raised, tempers flared, and the confrontation nearly turned physical inside the authority’s offices along Apollo Kaggwa Road.

“It was shocking,” a source who claims to have witnessed the exchange told RedPepper. “These are seniors. Staff froze. Clients were whispering. It was chaotic.”

The dramatic fallout has now spilled beyond City Hall corridors and landed on the desk of President Yoweri Museveni after a concerned citizen penned an open letter dated 19th February 2026 addressed to the Office of the President.

In the strongly worded letter, the writer describes witnessing what they call a “public altercation that nearly turned physical,” with both officials hurling serious allegations at each other.

Against SB from Directorate of Gender, Social and Community Services, accusations reportedly included absenteeism, underutilization of allocated budgets, elitism in allegedly refusing to meet community members in her office, and nepotism in hiring relatives.

The letter further claims that certain relatives and associates have been favored, alleging misconduct ranging from poor performance and financial impropriety to inappropriate relationships and mismanagement of markets.

On the other side of the clash, AG from Directorate of Human Resources and Administration reportedly faced accusations of sneaking individuals into public service without due process, demanding money for appointments, retaliating against a former personal assistant over alleged whistleblowing attempts, and irregularly awarding acting positions.

An insider cited in the letter alleges that a senior cadre identified as Auma Molly was transferred and demoted after tensions escalated.

“These are not small accusations,” the concerned citizen wrote. “This exchange revealed not only a collapse of decorum but systemic issues of corruption, nepotism and abuse of office.”

The letter calls for the Inspectorate of Government to investigate the claims and urges that any renewal of the officials’ contracts be subjected to scrutiny based on integrity, professionalism and accountability.

“The behavior does not reflect the stature expected of leaders entrusted with managing our capital city,” the writer stated.

Efforts to obtain official comment from KCCA were unsuccessful by press time.

Political observers note that the timing of the scandal is delicate, with contracts of several top officials reportedly due for renewal. We shall reveal who is eyeing which position and who is fighting who in our subsequent publication.

Meanwhile, City Hall insiders say morale among junior staff has been shaken.

“When leaders fight like that in public, it sends the wrong message,” one staff member said quietly. “People are asking who is really in charge.”

Whether this dramatic confrontation will trigger an official investigation or quietly fade behind closed doors remains to be seen.

